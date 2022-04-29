Playoff bound Flames drop their final game of the 2021-22 regular season

Scoring Summary

1st Period

CGY [1] Matthew Tkachuk (42) (Unassisted) 3:19

WPG [1] Blake Wheeler (16) (Nikolaj Ehlers, Paul Stastny) 19:47

2nd Period

WPG [2] Mason Appleton (8) (Josh Morrissey, Zach Sanford) 6:06

3rd Period

Nothing

Advanced Stats

42.42 CF% (Corsi For Percentage)

32.84 SCF% (Shots Created For Percentage)

35.57 xGF% (Expected Goals For Percentage)

20-10 High Danger Chances in favour of the Jets.

Well the 2021-22 season has come and gone... The Flames and Jets collided for the third time this season, but the Jets emerged victorious. A one-sided battle between the two sides, as the Jets wanted to end their disappointing season on a good note. A meaningless game but one that'll count on the record. Flames get their lone goal from Matthew Tkachuk and Dan Vladar was solid in between the pipes despite allowing the two goals. Can’t ask for much more from him, even though both goals were because of defensive errors.

1st Period

On the second game of a back-to-back, you'd expect a team to be slower and feel fatigued... but the Flames didn't miss a beat to start the first period. Matthew Tkachuk would steal a pass from the Jets and take it down the ice for an easy tap-in goal. Tkachuk grabs his 42nd goal of the year and is now up to 104 points on the season.

CHUCKYYY!!! Opens the scoring in this one and gets his 42nd of the year #Flames pic.twitter.com/hID3uxAS16 — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) April 30, 2022

And then after a series of penalties, the Flames would find themselves being down two men on the penalty kill. But Dan Vladar would come up big and keep the Jets from getting one past him (but not for long). Blake Wheeler would find himself in front of the net and Vladar would come out and challenge him to make a beautiful.

DARTH VLADAR!! Robs Blake Wheeler in front #Flames pic.twitter.com/nM679D1D4d — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) April 30, 2022

The Flames would make a costly mistake and Blake Wheeler would make no mistake with this one. He gets a beautiful pass from Nikolaj Ehlers and ties this game at one.

The Jets and Flames would end the period being deadlocked at 1. Flames however out shots them and led the shot totals with 18-12. All-in-all a solid period from the Flames but couldn't get more than one past Connor Hellebuyck.

2nd Period

About 6 minutes into the second, Mason Appleton would score his 8th of the season and make it 2-1. A defensive lapse leads to a glorious chance up front and Appleton buries home a rebound.

That would be the lone goal of the second period, as Connor Hellebuyck on the other side of things keeps the door closed and Dan Vladar remains sharp for the Flames as well. Not nearly as good of a period compared to the first. The Flames were sloppy on both sides of the ice and produced little to nothing in the middle frame.

3rd Period

Well a pretty boring period altogether. Would be lying if I didn't consider taking a nap in this period. But hey time for a first round playoff matchup against one of Dallas or Nashville. Be on the lookout for a Playoff Preview from yours truly. All-in-all a great regular season from the Flames. They finish the season with a record of 50-21-11 and 111 points.

Flame of the Game

Dan Vladar. Didn't get the win but he remained solid in the net stopping 40 of the 42 shots he faced and posts a .952 SV%. Solid season from the Flames young backup tendy.