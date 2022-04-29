Projected Lines @ WPG

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Winnipeg Jets

The last stop before the Stanley Cup Playoffs takes place tonight at the Canada Life Center in Winnipeg! There will be a few substitutions, but it is largely all hands on deck for the Flames.

Jacob Markstrom will get another night off, as backup Dan Vladar will take the reigns in the blue paint for what is now three of the last four games. Markstrom should be well rested in time for Tuesday’s Game One at the Saddledome.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Dan Vladar starting game 82 tonight in Winnipeg. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) April 29, 2022

There will be a couple tweaks in the skater groups, but otherwise all of Calgary’s star players will be active this evening.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

Best I can tell from #Flames pre-game warmup in Winnipeg, Ruzicka in for Carpenter, Stone for Gudbranson. No regulars appear to be resting, besides Markstrom. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) April 29, 2022

Trevor Lewis is still a healthy scratch after flying back to Calgary yesterday to celebrate the birth of his third child.

Ryan Carpenter was in for Lewis last night, but will sit in favour of Adam Ruzicka this evening.

Michael Stone will sub in on the blue line for Eric Gudbranson (undisclosed)

D Connor Mackey and F Ryan Carpenter are the healthy scratches tonight.

The lineup will then look as follows:

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli

Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman

Lucic-Ruzicka-Ritchie

Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Tanev

Zadorov-Stone