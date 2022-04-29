The Morning After Minnesota: Johnny Gaudreau Reaches The 40 Goal Mark

The Morning After

Recap

Tidbits

-Finally 40: Johnny Gaudreau got the Flames on the board first last night. That goal was his 40th of the season, making it the first time he's reached the 40 goal mark.

-40 Times 3: With Gaudreau getting 40, that means Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk all have 40 goals on the season. It's only the third time in Flames (Atlanta and Calgary) history that three teammates have scored 40 goals each.

-Defence Career Highs: Nikita Zadorov assisted on Johnny Gaudreau's 40th of the season and Elias Lindholm's goal giving him a career high 22 points. That mark means all 6 Flames defencemen have set career highs this season.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

Hear from #Flames head coach Darryl Sutter after the overtime setback in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/jau9Q4K1v4 — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 29, 2022

"Nice to see him get it today."



Elias Lindholm talks about Johnny hitting the 40-goal mark and the match-up against the Wild. pic.twitter.com/GEHcJ7xHJP — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 29, 2022