Projected Lines @ MIN

By MilhouseFirehouse
new
Calgary Flames v Anaheim Ducks Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Minnesota Wild

Only two games remain before the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and starting goalie Jacob Markstrom looks to get his final tune-up in. With the back-to-back, we expect this to be his last start of the regular season as he takes the blue paint tonight in Minneapolis after being in the starter’s net at morning skate.

Per Eric Francis of Sportsnet:

Only one other change to the skater’s lineup tonight as the Flames round into playoff form: Trevor Lewis is celebrating the birth of a child and flew back to Calgary earlier today, so Ryan Carpenter will sub into his spot.

Per Brendan Parker of Flames TV:

This leaves D Michael Stone, D Connor Mackey and C Adam Ruzicka as the healthy scratches.

