Highlight Of The Night

The Flames didn't get the full two points tonight, but it wasn't because of the play of Jacob Markstrom. The Flames top goalie made a handful of great stops including the one that took home the prize for HOTN.

This is a save that Markstrom really had no right making. He was beaten and somehow managed to get back to his right and get his pad and paddle out to make an absolutely spectacular save.