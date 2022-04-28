Flames Head To Minnesota For One Of Their Final Two Games Of The Regular Season

Calgary Flames @ Minnesota Wild, 6 PM MT, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul MN

Calgary Flames 50-20-10 (110 pts) - Minnesota Wild 51-22-7 (109 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (+105) Minnesota (-125) O/U: 6.5

Head To Head Calgary Flames Minnesota Wild 50-20-10 Record 51-22-7 110 Points 109 1st Pacific Division 2nd Central 25-9-7 Home Record 29-8-2 25-11-3 Road Record 22-14-5 288 GF 298 200 GA 246 23.5 (9th) PP% 20.3 (19th) 83.6 (6th) PK% 75.4 (27th) Tkachuk (41) Goals Leader Kaprizov (45) Gaudreau (113) Points Leader Kaprizov (105) Lucic (84) PIM Foligno (112) Markstrom (.922) Save% Talbot (.911) 4-0-1 Last 5 4-1-0 53-40-4 Overall VS 40-53-4

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Jacob Markstrom (E)- 37-15-8, 2.21 GAA, .922 SV%

Minnesota: Talbot (E)- 31-12-4, 2.78 GAA, .911 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Monahan (Hip/IR-LT)

Minnesota: Zuccarello (LBI/Day To Day), Spurgeon (UBI/Day To Day), Dumba (UBI/Day To Day)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-The Flames are going to have to contend with one of the best home teams in the NHL. The Wild are currently 29-8-2 at home, good for 4th best overall (the Flames are 10th).

-Minnesota is running hot right now. They are 8-1-1 in their last 10 and have won 5 out of their last 6.

-Marc-Andre Fleury is making an impact with the Wild. He’s started 6 out of the last 10 Minnesota games and has gone 5-1-0.

-Counting tonight, the Flames only have two games left this season. The big story is if Johnny Gaudreau will get one goal in those games to secure his first ever 40 point season.

-Gaudreau has fared well points wise against the Wild. In his last 11 games he has 14 points, but 13 of those are helpers.

-The other high water mark to keep an eye out for is Dillon Dube. He sits at 18 goals after his most recent hot streak, putting him 2 goals away from his first ever 20 goal season.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @HockeyWilderness, @NHLFlames, @MNWild, #Flames, #MNWild, #CGYvsMIN

View From The Other Side

SBN Minnesota Wild Coverage: Hockey Wilderness

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 5 - Nashville Predators 4 (OT)

Minnesota Wild 3 - Arizona Coyotes 5

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames: Dillon Dube (F): 8 goals in last 7 games

Minnesota Wild: Kirill Kaprizov (F): 12 points in last 5 games

Last Time They Tangled

3/1: Calgary Flames 5 - Minnesota Wild 1