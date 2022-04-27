Michael and Gordie hop on for episode 5 of our video podcast, to look at an emotional night in Nashville and how that game stacks up to some of the more recent all-time great affairs. Then we also look at some Dallas and Nashville strengths and weaknesses, and who the Flames may prefer to meet in Round 1. Finally, we have some love for some underrated players as well as our ever stoic coach. Thanks for watching!
Smashville Smackdown | GM at M&G Video Podcast Ep.5
In the fifth episode of our video podcast, we talk a lot of Nashville and Dallas as we gear up for the playoffs
