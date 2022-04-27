The Morning After Nashville: Dillon Dube Continues His Hot Streak

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 5 - Nashville Predators 4 (OT)

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Dube’s On Fire: Dillon Dube struggled at time this season, but as the regular season winds down and the playoffs get closer, he’s heating up. Dube scored the Flames first two goals on the evening, giving him 18 on the season and 8 in his last 7 games.

-Gimmie More!: It’s going to be the Flames and Predators in the playoffs unless something drastic happens. These two have played 3 games this season and each team has won by a goal in each contest, with last night’s game being the highest scoring contest on the season.

-Wonder How That Felt?: David Rittich came in to relieve Juuse Saros who left with an apparent knee injury. Calgary greeted David Rittich with 5 shots, 2 of which found the back of the net, including the game tying goal of his former besties stick in Matthew Tkachuk. Pretty rough one for the former Flames backup.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"Lots of emotion, lots of energy in the building, a fun game."



Darryl Sutter sums up the wild 5-4 win in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/67crzoGhv6 — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 27, 2022