HOTN: An Improbable Matthew Tkachuk Goal Gets The Flames Even At The End

Highlight Of The Night

Calgary Flames 5 - Nashville Predators 4 (OT)

The Flames were able to exact a little revenge as they defeated the Nashville Predators in OT 5-4 Tuesday night. It was a mere seven days ago that the Flames were sunk in a SOL 3-2 to Nashville.

Tonight’s game had it all: exciting goals, big saves, HUGE hits, fights and Matthew Tkachuk. As he does when things get tight, Matthew Tkachuk inserts himself into pretty much anything and everything he can. Tuesday night was no different. Tkachuk was his usual Tkachuky self out there, getting in scrums, annoying everyone within ear shot, oh and after getting the Preds fired up all game, he scored the game tying goal with 0.1 seconds left on the clock. Imagine being Nashville, putting up with that stuff all night long and then the guy that drives you nuts the most, sends the game to overtime with barely any time left on the clock. It’s actually pretty awesome....I mean, probably not if you aren’t a Flames fan.