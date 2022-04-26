Projected Lines @ NSH

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Nashville Predators

The Flames return to Smashville tonight for another possible playoff preview and will look to ice the exact same lineup as last week.

Jacob Markstrom is in line for another rest day as Dan Vladar will get the blue paint tonight. Recently recalled Dustin Wolf will back him up.

Per Eric Francis of Sportsnet:

Dan Vladar is your starter tonight here in Smashville pic.twitter.com/ACQ0dhyLDz — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) April 26, 2022

The rest of the lineup will remain as it has recently. The scratches are Adam Ruzicka, Ryan Carpenter, Connor Mackey and Michael Stone.

Per Brendan Parker of Flames TV: