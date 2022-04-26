Potential Playoff Matchup Rematch As The Flames Head To Nashville To Visit The Predators

Calgary Flames @ Nashville Predators, 6 PM MT, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville TN

Calgary Flames 49-20-10 (108 pts) - Nashville Predators 44-29-6 (94 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-125) Nashville (+105), O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Nashville Predators 49-20-10 Record 44-29-6 108 Points 94 1st Pacific Division 4th Central 25-9-7 Home Record 25-14-1 24-11-3 Road Record 19-15-5 283 GF 250 196 GA 236 23.6 (8th) PP% 24.5 (6th) 84.0 (5th) PK% 78.9 (19th) Tkachuk (40) Goals Leader Duchene (41) Gaudreau (111) Points Leader Rosi (91) Lucic (77) PIM Borowiecki (139) Markstrom (.922) Save% Saros (.918) 4-0-1 Last 5 2-2-1 37-38-4 Overall VS 38-37-4

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Vladar (C)- 12-5-2, 2.72 GAA, .906 SV%

Nashville: Saros (E)- 38-25-3, 2.63 GAA, .918 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Monahan (Hip/IR-LT)

Nashville: Lauzon (Leg/Day To Day)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-Not much has changed for either team over the past few days since they last played. Calgary defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 and Nashville dropped a tough on in OT to the Minnesota Wild 5-4.

-Johnny Gaudreau is the last man standing of the Big Three as he looks to reach the 40 goal mark for the first time ever. He’s currently at 38 goals with only 3 games left.

-Points wise, Johnny is right in the mix. His 111 points is third best overall in the NHL behind Jonathan Huberdeau (115) and Connor McDavid (118).

-Mark Borowiecki could end up breaking his career high in PIM of 154 when he was a member of the Ottawa Senators back in 2016-17. He logged that much time in the box in 70 games that season. He’s currently at 139 in only 54 games, which is a career high average of 2.57 PIM per game. He’s also 4th in the league in fighting majors with 11.

-Nashville, as a team, is feisty and leads the NHL in fight majors with 56. The next closest team? Anaheim with a mere 35.

Game Day Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @OnTheForecheck, @NHLFlames, @PredsNHL, #Flames #Preds, #CGYvsNSH

View From The Other Side

SBN Nashville Predators Coverage: On The Forecheck

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 6 - Vancouver Canucks 3

Nashville Predators 4 - Minnesota Wild 5 (OT)

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames: Dillon Dube (C)- 5 goals in last 5 games

Nashville Predators: Matt Duchene (C)- 2 goals and 1 assist against Calgary this season

Last Time The Tangled

4/19: Calgary Flames 2 - Nashville Predators 3 (SO)