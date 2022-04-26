Potential Playoff Matchup Rematch As The Flames Head To Nashville To Visit The Predators

Calgary Flames @ Nashville Predators, 6 PM MT, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville TN
Calgary Flames 49-20-10 (108 pts) - Nashville Predators 44-29-6 (94 pts)
TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-125) Nashville (+105), O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|Nashville Predators
|49-20-10
|Record
|44-29-6
|108
|Points
|94
|1st Pacific
|Division
|4th Central
|25-9-7
|Home Record
|25-14-1
|24-11-3
|Road Record
|19-15-5
|283
|GF
|250
|196
|GA
|236
|23.6 (8th)
|PP%
|24.5 (6th)
|84.0 (5th)
|PK%
|78.9 (19th)
|Tkachuk (40)
|Goals Leader
|Duchene (41)
|Gaudreau (111)
|Points Leader
|Rosi (91)
|Lucic (77)
|PIM
|Borowiecki (139)
|Markstrom (.922)
|Save%
|Saros (.918)
|4-0-1
|Last 5
|2-2-1
|37-38-4
|Overall VS
|38-37-4
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Vladar (C)- 12-5-2, 2.72 GAA, .906 SV%
Nashville: Saros (E)- 38-25-3, 2.63 GAA, .918 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: Monahan (Hip/IR-LT)
Nashville: Lauzon (Leg/Day To Day)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-Not much has changed for either team over the past few days since they last played. Calgary defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 and Nashville dropped a tough on in OT to the Minnesota Wild 5-4.
-Johnny Gaudreau is the last man standing of the Big Three as he looks to reach the 40 goal mark for the first time ever. He’s currently at 38 goals with only 3 games left.
-Points wise, Johnny is right in the mix. His 111 points is third best overall in the NHL behind Jonathan Huberdeau (115) and Connor McDavid (118).
-Mark Borowiecki could end up breaking his career high in PIM of 154 when he was a member of the Ottawa Senators back in 2016-17. He logged that much time in the box in 70 games that season. He’s currently at 139 in only 54 games, which is a career high average of 2.57 PIM per game. He’s also 4th in the league in fighting majors with 11.
-Nashville, as a team, is feisty and leads the NHL in fight majors with 56. The next closest team? Anaheim with a mere 35.
Game Day Social
View From The Other Side
SBN Nashville Predators Coverage: On The Forecheck
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 6 - Vancouver Canucks 3
Nashville Predators 4 - Minnesota Wild 5 (OT)
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames: Dillon Dube (C)- 5 goals in last 5 games
Nashville Predators: Matt Duchene (C)- 2 goals and 1 assist against Calgary this season
Last Time The Tangled
4/19: Calgary Flames 2 - Nashville Predators 3 (SO)
