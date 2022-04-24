The Morning After Vancouver: Johnny Gaudreau Passes Joe Mullen

The Morning After

Tidbits

Johnny Going: Johnny Gaudreau tied Joe Mullen’s 110 point season (1988-89) with an assist on Elias Lindholm’s first period goal for the second best point total in a season by a Flames player. With less than two minutes left in the third period Johnny Gaudreau scored the Flames 6th and final goal of the night, an empty netter, which gives him 111 points on the year and sole possession of the second best point total in Flames history. Kent Nilsson has the Flames record of 131 points back in 1980-81.

Speaking Of Elias Lindholm: Lindy finally fired #40 into an opponents net last night, making he and Matthew Tkachuk Calgary’s 40 goal scorers....for now. It’s the first time Lindholm has reached the 40 goal mark and he set a new career high in points with 79 and then pushed it up to 80 points on the season with an assist on Dillon Dube’s third period marker.

Good In The First: Calgary continued to be the league’s best first period team as they scored first again, making their goal differential a ridiculous +41 in the first 20 minutes.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"He's playing with a lot of confidence."



Darryl Sutter sounds off on Dillon Dube's play and the 6-3 win over the Canucks. pic.twitter.com/yGIUlgXMIn — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 24, 2022