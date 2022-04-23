 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Projected Lines vs VAN

Take A Break, Jake!

By MilhouseFirehouse
/ new
Vegas Golden Knights v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus Vancouver Canucks

As the regular season winds down, it looks the Flames will start to rest up their number one netminder, as least for tonight.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

With Wolf’s emergency recall and only four games left before the start of the Stanely Cup Playoffs, the chance to rest up Markstrom after sixty starts this year certainly increases.

The rest of the skaters will look the same as usual, as the top nine seems to be rounding into form before the playoffs and the d-pairings stay locked to where they’ve been most of the year.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

The typical lineup leaves F Ryan Carpenter, F Adam Ruzicka, D Michael Stone and D Connor Mackey as the scratches for tonight.

