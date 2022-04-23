Projected Lines vs VAN

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus Vancouver Canucks

As the regular season winds down, it looks the Flames will start to rest up their number one netminder, as least for tonight.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

No sign of #Flames G Jacob Markstrom at morning skate. Looks like a complete day-off for the go-to goalie. Dan Vladar presumably starts against Canucks, Dustin Wolf as backup on an emergency recall. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) April 23, 2022

With Wolf’s emergency recall and only four games left before the start of the Stanely Cup Playoffs, the chance to rest up Markstrom after sixty starts this year certainly increases.

The rest of the skaters will look the same as usual, as the top nine seems to be rounding into form before the playoffs and the d-pairings stay locked to where they’ve been most of the year.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

#Flames projected tonight vs. Vancouver:



Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli

Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman

Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie



Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Tanev

Zadorov-Gudbranson



Vladar — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) April 23, 2022

The typical lineup leaves F Ryan Carpenter, F Adam Ruzicka, D Michael Stone and D Connor Mackey as the scratches for tonight.