Flames Recall G Dustin Wolf

The Flames appear poised to finally give Jacob Markstrom a break from the blue paint as the regular season winds down. The team has official recalled netminder Dustin Wolf from the AHL.

#Flames Roster Update: Goaltender Dustin Wolf has been recalled from the @AHLHeat. — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 23, 2022

Wolf is Calgary’s top netminding prospect, and one of the best goalie prospects on the planet. He will presumably back up Dan Vladar on a few occaisions in the remaining four games of the regular season.

Here are a few notables from his rookie season with the Heat so far: