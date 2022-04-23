 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Flames Recall G Dustin Wolf

Called Up From Stockton For Tonight

By MilhouseFirehouse
/ new
Calgary Flames v Seattle Kraken Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

The Flames appear poised to finally give Jacob Markstrom a break from the blue paint as the regular season winds down. The team has official recalled netminder Dustin Wolf from the AHL.

Wolf is Calgary’s top netminding prospect, and one of the best goalie prospects on the planet. He will presumably back up Dan Vladar on a few occaisions in the remaining four games of the regular season.

Here are a few notables from his rookie season with the Heat so far:

  • Leads the American Hockey league with 32 wins this season. He is the first American League goalie to do so since 2019.
  • Is the first goalie to have a minimum 29 win rookie season in the AHL since 2016.
  • Ranks eighth in GAA at 2.36 and fourth in save percentage at .923
  • The Heat’s winning percentage when Wolf starts is .773, and plummets to .636 when he doesn’t.

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...