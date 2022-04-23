Flames Recall G Dustin Wolf

The Flames appear poised to finally give Jacob Markstrom a break from the blue paint as the regular season winds down. The team has official recalled netminder Dustin Wolf from the AHL.
#Flames Roster Update: Goaltender Dustin Wolf has been recalled from the @AHLHeat.— y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 23, 2022
Wolf is Calgary’s top netminding prospect, and one of the best goalie prospects on the planet. He will presumably back up Dan Vladar on a few occaisions in the remaining four games of the regular season.
Here are a few notables from his rookie season with the Heat so far:
- Leads the American Hockey league with 32 wins this season. He is the first American League goalie to do so since 2019.
- Is the first goalie to have a minimum 29 win rookie season in the AHL since 2016.
- Ranks eighth in GAA at 2.36 and fourth in save percentage at .923
- The Heat’s winning percentage when Wolf starts is .773, and plummets to .636 when he doesn’t.
Loading comments...