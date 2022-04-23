Final home game of the regular season, as the Flames look for their 49th win of the season

Vancouver Canucks vs Calgary Flames, 8 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

Vancouver Canucks Record: 38-29-11 (89 Points - 5th in the Pacific Division)

Calgary Flames Record: 48-20-10 (106 Points - 1st in the Pacific Division)

Broadcast Info: TV - CBC, SN, CITY Radio - Sportsnet 960/650

Gameday number 79 for the Flames as they take on the Vancouver Canucks in a Pacific Division rivalry matchup. The Flames come into this game having won 8 of their last ten and sit atop the Pacific Division at the moment. Meanwhile, the Canucks come into this game having won 6 of their last ten and they're still trying to fight for a playoff spot although that window might be closed.

This is the fourth and final meeting between these two teams this season. The Flames have the upper hand, having won two out of the three matchups thus far. On one side one team has been on a tear all season long and on the other side one team has been very inconsistent and hasn't been able to establish a clear cut identity for their team.

Dan Vladar is expected to get the start in between the pipes tonight for the Flames and Thatcher Demo is expected to get the start for the Canucks on the other side.

Last Matchups between these two teams:

January 29th, 2022: Flames defeat the Canucks. 1-0 OTW

February 24th, 2022: Canucks defeat the Flames. 7-1

March 19th, 2022: Flames defeat the Canucks. 5-2

Flames Milestones up for grabs:

Elias Lindholm:

One goal away from 40 on the year (currently at 39)

Johnny Gaudreau:

Two games away from 600 career games (currently at 598)

One point away from 110 on the year (currently at 109)

Rasmus Andersson

Six assists away from 100 career assists (currently at 94)

Two points away from reaching 50 on the year (currently at 48)

Players To Watch

Flames: Johnny Gaudreau - 1 away from reaching 110 points - 3rd in league scoring

Canucks: JT Miller - 7 points away from reaching 100 points - 10th in league scoring

Betting Odds via BetWay

To win the game:

Flames: -215 (Favourites)

Canucks: +175 (Underdog)

Money Line:

Flames: 1.48

Canucks: 2.70

Last Game Results For Both Teams:

Flames - 4-2 Win against Dallas

Canucks - 6-3 Loss against Minnesota

This matchup will be a good one as both sides come into this one hungry for more (specifically the Canucks as they're still fighting for a playoff spot).

This Article is sponsored by BetWay. Go check them out for all of your betting needs.