The Morning After Dallas: Matthew Tkachuk Gets It Done

The Morning After
Calgary Flames 4 - Dallas Stars 2
Tidbits
-40 and 100: Matthew Tkachuk scored his 40th goal of the season and collected his 100th point in the process last night in the Flames win. He and Johnny Gaudreau now have 100+ points each making it the first time since 90-91 where Calgary has had two players with 100 points. Back then it was Theo Fleury (104) and Al MacInnis (103).
-Clinched!: The Flames 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars clinched the Pacific Division for the Flames. It's the first time they've been Pacific Division Champs since their 107 pt season back in 2018-19.
-Getting Closer: Johnny Gaudreau is closing in on Joe Mullen's 110 point season from 1988-89. Gaudreau's assist on Matthew Tkachuk's 40th goal gave him his 109th point this year.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
