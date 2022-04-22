The Morning After Dallas: Matthew Tkachuk Gets It Done

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 4 - Dallas Stars 2

-40 and 100: Matthew Tkachuk scored his 40th goal of the season and collected his 100th point in the process last night in the Flames win. He and Johnny Gaudreau now have 100+ points each making it the first time since 90-91 where Calgary has had two players with 100 points. Back then it was Theo Fleury (104) and Al MacInnis (103).

-Clinched!: The Flames 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars clinched the Pacific Division for the Flames. It's the first time they've been Pacific Division Champs since their 107 pt season back in 2018-19.

-Getting Closer: Johnny Gaudreau is closing in on Joe Mullen's 110 point season from 1988-89. Gaudreau's assist on Matthew Tkachuk's 40th goal gave him his 109th point this year.

"The team deserves it. They've been the most consistent team in the division."



"The team deserves it. They've been the most consistent team in the division."

Darryl Sutter