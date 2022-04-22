 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Morning After Dallas: Matthew Tkachuk Gets It Done

And so do the Flames.

By markparkinson14 and TaranjotVining
/ new
Dallas Stars v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 4 - Dallas Stars 2

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-40 and 100: Matthew Tkachuk scored his 40th goal of the season and collected his 100th point in the process last night in the Flames win. He and Johnny Gaudreau now have 100+ points each making it the first time since 90-91 where Calgary has had two players with 100 points. Back then it was Theo Fleury (104) and Al MacInnis (103).

-Clinched!: The Flames 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars clinched the Pacific Division for the Flames. It's the first time they've been Pacific Division Champs since their 107 pt season back in 2018-19.

-Getting Closer: Johnny Gaudreau is closing in on Joe Mullen's 110 point season from 1988-89. Gaudreau's assist on Matthew Tkachuk's 40th goal gave him his 109th point this year.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...