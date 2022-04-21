The Flames take down the Stars and become Pacific Division Champions

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No goals

2nd Period

CGY [1] Matthew Tkachuk (40) (Johnny Gaudreau, Rasmus Andersson) 10:06

DAL [1] Jason Robertson (38) (John Klingberg, Joe Pavelski) 11:53

3rd Period

CGY [2] Noah Hanifin (9) (Tyler Toffoli, Rasmus Andersson) 00:20

DAL [2] Luke Glendening (9) (Fredrik Karlstrom) 5:29

CGY [3] Chris Tanev (6) (Oliver Kylington, Andrew Mangiapane) 13:05

CGY [4] Andrew Mangiapane (35) (Unassisted) ENG - 19:35

Advanced Stats

59.62 CF% (Corsi For Percentage)

57.14 SCF% (Shots Created For Percentage)

65.03 xGF% (Expected Goals For Percentage)

12-8 in High Danger Chances in favour of the Flames

1st Period

Although there were no goals on the board for both teams in this period, it was full of all sorts of entertainment. Firstly an all around penalty barrage and then some great back and forth action from the two. Things were sloppy at times, but that comes with taking a combined five penalties in just one period. Only one high danger chance in that period, being in favour of the Flames. Jacob Markstrom made some solid saves in the first, including a big one off a shot by John Klingberg. All-in-all a solid action pack period to open up the 78th game of the season for the Flames.

2nd Period

About ten minutes into the second period the Flames broke the scoreless tie thanks to a beautiful goal from Matthew Tkachuk which gave him his 40th goal of the year and 100th point of the season. Great setup from Johnny Hockey as he finds Tkachuk for his 40th goal and gets himself his 109th point of the season. Great year for the Flames top duo. Matthew Tkachuk also becomes the first Flame to score 40 goals in a season since Jarome Iginla did it in 2010-11. Elite company for the Flames superstar

100TH POINT AND 40TH GOAL OF THE YEAR FOR MATTHEW TKACHUK!! He makes it 1-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/bTbgX1uQDK — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) April 22, 2022

And then 1:47 later, the Stars wouldn't waste much time to tie this one. Jason Robertson would deflect a shot from the point on the powerplay. Great pressure from the Stars as they make the Flames pay for taking yet another penalty.

Another great period full of intense battles between the two teams. In the end, they both get a goal each and head into the intermission with their heads held high.

3rd Period

The Flames didn't miss a beat after that high paced period. Just twenty seconds into the final period of play, Noah Hanifin would launch a laser beam from the point to get his 9th goal of the season.

HANIFIN!! Fires a shot from the point to make it 2-1 #Flames pic.twitter.com/Vi73oxDmWc — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) April 22, 2022

Five minutes later, a tough defensive lapse from the Flames would lead to a game tying goal from Luke Glendening. He gets his 9th of the year off a weird lapse from the Flames in the Neutral zone.

8 minutes after that weird one, the Flames would regain the lead after a shot from Chris Tanev that would go off the leg of Luke Glendening. This would eventually be the game winning goal for the Flames steady defenceman.

TANNY!!! Gets his 6th of the year off a weird bounce in front to make it 3-2 #Flames pic.twitter.com/55A2hzaefu — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) April 22, 2022

To cap it off, Andrew Mangiapane would put the final nail in the coffin and grab his 35th goal of the year.

What a game from the boys, as they rally together a three goal third period to grab their 48th win of the season. Jacob Markstrom stops 21 of the 23 shots he faced and posts .913 SV%. With this win the Flames clinch the Pacific Division. What a season from the boys in red.

Flame of the Game

Matthew Tkachuk. Unanimous decision here, as he grabs his 40th goal and 100th point of the year. Great season from number 19.