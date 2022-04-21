 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Projected Lines vs DAL

Only Change From Tuesday Is In Net

By MilhouseFirehouse
NHL: APR 19 Flames at Predators Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Dallas Stars

The Flames return to the Saddledome from their road trip, and will stick with the same forward/skater groups from Tuesday’s Clash with Nash. The only swap will be in the blue paint, where Jacob Markstrom will be back in relieving Dan Vladar.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

  • This is Markstrom’s eleventh start in the last thirteen games.
  • Adam Ruzicka, Connor Mackey, Ryan Carpenter and Michael Stone remain as the scratches.
  • As a reminder, here’s the forward/defense setup from Tuesday that will be back in action tonight:

