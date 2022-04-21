Projected Lines vs DAL

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames vs Dallas Stars
The Flames return to the Saddledome from their road trip, and will stick with the same forward/skater groups from Tuesday’s Clash with Nash. The only swap will be in the blue paint, where Jacob Markstrom will be back in relieving Dan Vladar.
Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:
- This is Markstrom’s eleventh start in the last thirteen games.
- Adam Ruzicka, Connor Mackey, Ryan Carpenter and Michael Stone remain as the scratches.
- As a reminder, here’s the forward/defense setup from Tuesday that will be back in action tonight:
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli
Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman
Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Markstrom
