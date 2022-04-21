Lots Of Records Are Up For Grabs Tonight As The Flames Host The Dallas Stars

Calgary Flames vs Dallas Stars, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 47-20-10 (104 pts) - Dallas Stars 43-29-5 (91 pts)
TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-120) Dallas (+100) O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|Dallas Stars
|47-20-10
|Record
|43-29-5
|104
|Points
|91
|1st Pacific
|Division
|5th Central
|23-9-7
|Home Record
|24-10-3
|24-11-3
|Away Record
|19-19-2
|273
|GF
|219
|191
|GA
|230
|23.3 (9th)
|PP%
|22.1 (11th)
|84.0 (5th)
|PK%
|79.4 (17th)
|Tkachuk (39)
|Goals Leader
|Robertson (37)
|Gaudreau (108)
|Points Leader
|Pavelski (76)
|Lucic (77)
|PIM
|Benn (86)
|Markstrom (.923)
|Save%
|Oettinger (.913)
|3-1-1
|Last 5
|2-2-1
|82-83-25
|Overall VS
|83-82-25
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 36-15-8, 2.21 GAA, .923 SV%
Dallas: Oettinger (E)- 27-14-1, 2.56 GAA, .913 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: Monahan (Hip/IR-LT), Hanifin (LBI/Day To Day)
Dallas: Holtby (LBI/IR-LT), Namestnikov (LBI/Day To Day)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-Lots of good can happen for the Flames tonight as they play one of their last 5 regular season games. With a win the Flames can clinch the Pacific. With a goal Matthew Tkachuk can score 40. With a point Matthew Tkachuk can reach 100 points. With a goal Elias Lindholm can reach 40 goals. Johnny Gaudreau is only two goals away from 40. And finally, with two points Johnny Gaudreau can reach the 110 point mark, making him the first Flames player since Joe Mullen to do that in 1988-89.
-Dallas comes into this game playing slightly uneven hockey, going, 4-4-2 in their last 10 skates.
-They are on a three game road trip through Western Canada and have dropped their first two games to the Canucks and Oilers.
-In their last nine defeats the Stars have only scored 3 or more times once, with three of those losses scoring only one goal in each.
-If Dallas does win tonight it’ll be the fourth straight season they have taken the season series from the Flames.
-Calgary is a very bad 2-8-0 in their last 10 home games against the Stars, including a 4-3 loss this season.
Game Social
View From The Other Side
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 2 - Nashville Predators 3 (SO)
Dallas Stars 2 - Edmonton Oilers 5
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames: Matthew Tkachuk (F)- 28 points in his last 16 games
Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson (F)- 5 points in last 5 games
Last Time They Tangled
2/1: Calgary Flames 4 - Dallas Stars 3
