Lots Of Records Are Up For Grabs Tonight As The Flames Host The Dallas Stars

Calgary Flames vs Dallas Stars, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 47-20-10 (104 pts) - Dallas Stars 43-29-5 (91 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-120) Dallas (+100) O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Dallas Stars 47-20-10 Record 43-29-5 104 Points 91 1st Pacific Division 5th Central 23-9-7 Home Record 24-10-3 24-11-3 Away Record 19-19-2 273 GF 219 191 GA 230 23.3 (9th) PP% 22.1 (11th) 84.0 (5th) PK% 79.4 (17th) Tkachuk (39) Goals Leader Robertson (37) Gaudreau (108) Points Leader Pavelski (76) Lucic (77) PIM Benn (86) Markstrom (.923) Save% Oettinger (.913) 3-1-1 Last 5 2-2-1 82-83-25 Overall VS 83-82-25

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 36-15-8, 2.21 GAA, .923 SV%

Dallas: Oettinger (E)- 27-14-1, 2.56 GAA, .913 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Monahan (Hip/IR-LT), Hanifin (LBI/Day To Day)

Dallas: Holtby (LBI/IR-LT), Namestnikov (LBI/Day To Day)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-Lots of good can happen for the Flames tonight as they play one of their last 5 regular season games. With a win the Flames can clinch the Pacific. With a goal Matthew Tkachuk can score 40. With a point Matthew Tkachuk can reach 100 points. With a goal Elias Lindholm can reach 40 goals. Johnny Gaudreau is only two goals away from 40. And finally, with two points Johnny Gaudreau can reach the 110 point mark, making him the first Flames player since Joe Mullen to do that in 1988-89.

-Dallas comes into this game playing slightly uneven hockey, going, 4-4-2 in their last 10 skates.

-They are on a three game road trip through Western Canada and have dropped their first two games to the Canucks and Oilers.

-In their last nine defeats the Stars have only scored 3 or more times once, with three of those losses scoring only one goal in each.

-If Dallas does win tonight it’ll be the fourth straight season they have taken the season series from the Flames.

-Calgary is a very bad 2-8-0 in their last 10 home games against the Stars, including a 4-3 loss this season.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @DefendingBigD, @NHLFlames, @DallasStars, #Flames, #TexasHockey, #CGYvsDAL

View From The Other Side

SBN Dallas Stars Coverage: Defending Big D

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 2 - Nashville Predators 3 (SO)

Dallas Stars 2 - Edmonton Oilers 5

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames: Matthew Tkachuk (F)- 28 points in his last 16 games

Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson (F)- 5 points in last 5 games

Last Time They Tangled

2/1: Calgary Flames 4 - Dallas Stars 3