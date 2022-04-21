HOTN: 40 & 100 In The Same Play

Highlight Of The Night
Calgary Flames 4 - Dallas Stars 2
This was not a very hard choice tonight when it came to the HOTN. Matthew Tkachuk scored the first goal on the evening for the Flames and in the process scored his 40th on the season and collected point #100 as well. He now Joins Johnny Gaudreau as the two Flames on the team with 100+ points and currently is the only 40 goal scorer, though Johnny is two behind him and Elias Lindholm is one back. Here's a look at #40 and #100 for Matthew Tkachuk.
