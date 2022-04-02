Blues take the season series and hand the Flames their third straight loss

Scoring Summary

1st Period

STL [1] Robert Thomas (15) (Justin Faulk, Vladimir Tarasenko) 0:54

CGY [1] Brett Ritchie (2) (Rasmus Andersson, Noah Hanifin) 4:47

CGY [2] Johnny Gaudreau (32) (Mikael Backlund, Erik Gudbranson) 12:49

STL [2] Ryan O’Reilly (16) (Brayden Schenn) 17:31

2nd Period

STL [3] Justin Faulk (9) (David Perron, Brandon Saad) 13:35

3rd Period

CGY [3] Noah Hanifin (7) (Unassisted) 10:43

STL [4] Nathan Walker (7) (Robert Thomas, Nick Leddy) 18:04

STL [5] Ivan Barbashev (21) (Brayden Schenn, Justin Faulk) 19:05 - EN

CGY [4] Dillon Dube (10) (Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk) 19:22

STL [6] Brandon Saad (20) (Pavel Buchnevich) 19:55 - EN

Advanced Stats

61.74 CF% (Corsi For Percentage)

57.63 SCF% (Shots Created For Percentage)

58.23 xGF% (Expected Goals For Percentage)

20-8 in High Danger Chances in favour of the Flames

1st Period

The Blues red hot off a failed comeback last night, didn't waste much time getting one on the board. 54 seconds into the first, Blues forward Robert Thomas would tip-in a shot from Justin Faulk to get his 15th of the year.

About 4 minutes later, Brett Ritchie would find the puck in front of the net and would fool Ville Husso to get his second goal of the year. Weird little bounce left the puck in front of Husso and somehow, someway... Ritchie would bury it. He is now on a two game goal streak (surprisingly enough)

BRETT RITCHIE!!! Fools Husso and scores one to tie this game at 1 #Flames pic.twitter.com/616g6KTwYB — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) April 3, 2022

Exactly eight minutes later, Johnny Gaudreau would receive a pass from Mikael Backlund and would be left all alone. Johnny Gaudreau would walk down and snipe one glove side to get his 32nd goal of the year. Johnny Hockey now has 43 points in his last 26 games at the Saddledome.

JOHNNY HOCKEY!!! Gets his 32nd of the year off a beauty to make it 2-1 #Flames pic.twitter.com/yPAUEqzgLW — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) April 3, 2022

Later on in the period, Ryan O’Reilly would snipe one past Jacob Markstrom to grab his 16th of the year. Bad defensive play leads to another goal, although Markstrom probably should've stopped this one.

All-in-all a decent period from both sides as they put up a combined four goals on the board.

2nd Period

This period would start with the Flames absolutely pummelling the Blues in shots. But after the several chances, the Blues would come down the ice and score another one. This time it’s Justin Faulk with a chance again and he would make no mistake.

A weird but even period altogether even though the Flames go down by one goal.

3rd Period

Some solid chances from all four of the lines for a good ten minutes. It wasn't until the newly formed line of Lucic-Carpenter-Ritchie would get things going around the half minute mark of the third. Noah Hanifin would blast one towards Ville Husso, which would lead to a scramble to find the puck in front of the net. Noah Hanifin cruised down low and found the net for his seventh of the season to tie the game.

NOAH HANIFIN!!! Ties this game at 3 after a weird scramble in front of the net #Flames pic.twitter.com/7fYRIDClvm — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) April 3, 2022

After this goal.... the game was a gong show. Nathan Walker gets the GWG for the Blues and they pot two empty netters en route to the win. Oh, and Dillon Dube also got a goal.

The Flames drop their 19th game of the year and are now 12-5-0 in games on Saturday’s. The team has now dropped three straight games for the first time since January 7th (when they dropped three straight against the Panthers, Lightning and Hurricanes). Tough last few games for the boys, but it’s three losses and losses in which the Flames have played well for majority of the games... let's not lose it. Three solid games but something that doesn’t define this teams play this season.

Flame of the Game

Noah Hanifin. Finishes the game with a goal and an assist and adds to his solid point total on the year. Now has 34 points (7 goals and 27 assists) in 67 games this season.