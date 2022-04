Projected Lines vs STL

Some switches and changes in tonight’s lineup, starting with a late scratch. Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Late scratch alert!



Calle Jarnkrok is out with a non-COVID illness. He took warmup in his regular spot at 3C.



Brett Ritchie coming in. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) April 3, 2022

With Monahan on LTIR today, and Kylington day-to-day, we will se Ritchie come in for Jarnknrok, Ryan Carpenter in his second game as a Flame in for Monahan, and Michael Stone in for Kylington.

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960: