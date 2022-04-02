Monahan Placed ON LTIR

From a morning press conference at the Saddledome, Flames General Manager Brad Treliving has announced the official placement of forward Sean Monahan on Long Term Injured Reserved. This will officially end Monahan’s 2021-22 NHL season.
Monahan has had season-long struggles attributed to his nagging ailments, including a recent brief stint of healthy scratches.
Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:
Sean Monahan has been placed on LTIR and will be undergoing season ending surgery on his other hip, per GM Brad Treliving. #Flames— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) April 2, 2022
