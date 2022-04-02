 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monahan Placed ON LTIR

Another Hip Surgery In The Works

By MilhouseFirehouse
Seattle Kraken v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

From a morning press conference at the Saddledome, Flames General Manager Brad Treliving has announced the official placement of forward Sean Monahan on Long Term Injured Reserved. This will officially end Monahan’s 2021-22 NHL season.

Monahan has had season-long struggles attributed to his nagging ailments, including a recent brief stint of healthy scratches.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

