Flames Earn Point in Playoff Preview, But Fall to Predators in Shootout

Official Stats

Scoring

First

None

Second

NSH [1]- Forsberg (39) (Johansen (36), Josi (69)) 7:23 PPG

NSH [2]- Duchene (40) (N/A) 12:09

CGY [1]- Mangiapane (33) (Tkachuk (60), Gaudreau (70)) 15:13 PPG

Third

CGY [2]- Mangiapane (34) (Toffoli (28), Hanifin (36)) 6:40

Overtime

None

Shootout

NSH

Forsberg- Post

Duchene- Miss

Granlund- Goal

CGY

Gaudreau- Save

Tkachuk- Save

Toffoli- Save

Game Notes

-Road Bread: Andrew Mangiapane continues to be both a cyclical and road scoring machine. After going 12 games between goals from March 16th to April 12th, Mang has now posted 4 goals in his last 5 games, including both Flames tallies tonight. He potted his first of the night and first on the top powerplay unit when a rebound deflected right to him to cut a 2-0 Predators lead in half. He tied the game up 6:40 into the third after Tyler Toffoli’s stick broke on the initial shot, and he was able to patiently finish the broken play past Juuse Saros.

-99 Problems: With dad Keith in attendance, Matthew Tkachuk recorded his 99th point of the season and took sole possession of the Tkachuk family scoring crown, as he surpassed Keith’s career high of 98 points. The assist, which was a net front deflection that found it’s way to Mangiapane, was Tkachuk’s 60th of the season and is the first time he’s hit that number.

-Al & Johnny: On the same powerplay goal, Johnny Gaudreau notched his 70th assist of the year and became the first Flame to hit that number since Al MacInnis in 1990-91. His 108 points are now just two away from Joe Mullen for second all-time in Flames franchise history.

-Shootout or Flame out?: The Flames have put up two very poor shootout performances in a row, after winning their first two of the year. Gaudreau and Tkachuk both had underwhelming shot choices for facing an undersized goaltender, and Tyler Toffoli gave a somewhat better effort than the abominable performance by Mikael Backlund against LA.

-Oilers Pain, Flames Gain: With a point tonight, the Flames have a chance to clinch the Pacific Division title for the second time in 4 years, should the Edmonton Oilers lose tomorrow night against the Dallas Stars in regulation.

-Playoff Preview...?: The Nashville Predators have a high statistical probability of being the Flames first round opponent in the playoffs, and we can only hope the quality of officiating improves. Predators players were rewarded for their flops all night long, and were gifted a sketchy too many men penalty with a minute left in overtime. The low quality of fans couldn’t even bring themselves to pronounce Vladar’s name correctly in their lovely chants, while Vladar was whacked and hacked multiple times after the whistle with no punishment issued.