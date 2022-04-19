Projected Lines @ NSH

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators
The Flames will give Jacob Markstrom a break in the blue paint tonight, as Dan Vladar starts the second night of a back-to-back.
Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:
Dan Vladar starting tonight in Nashville. #Flames— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) April 19, 2022
The only other change will be a swap in the bottom six. Brett Ritchie will slide back into the lineup and Adam Ruzicka will sub out.
Per Brendan Parker of Flames TV:
#Flames lines tonight in Nashville.— Brendan Parker (@BParkerTV) April 19, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli
Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman
Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Vladar starts.
Ruzicka joins Connor Mackey, Ryan Carpenter and Michael Stone as the scratches.
Loading comments...