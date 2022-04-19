Projected Lines @ NSH

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators

The Flames will give Jacob Markstrom a break in the blue paint tonight, as Dan Vladar starts the second night of a back-to-back.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

The only other change will be a swap in the bottom six. Brett Ritchie will slide back into the lineup and Adam Ruzicka will sub out.

Per Brendan Parker of Flames TV:

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli

Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman

Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie



Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Tanev

Zadorov-Gudbranson



Ruzicka joins Connor Mackey, Ryan Carpenter and Michael Stone as the scratches.