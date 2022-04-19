 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Projected Lines @ NSH

Vladar Starts In Music City

By MilhouseFirehouse
NHL: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators

The Flames will give Jacob Markstrom a break in the blue paint tonight, as Dan Vladar starts the second night of a back-to-back.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

The only other change will be a swap in the bottom six. Brett Ritchie will slide back into the lineup and Adam Ruzicka will sub out.

Per Brendan Parker of Flames TV:

Ruzicka joins Connor Mackey, Ryan Carpenter and Michael Stone as the scratches.

