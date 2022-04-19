Flames Look For Third In A Row As They Head To Nashville

Calgary Flames @ Nashville Predators, 6 PM MT, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville TN
Calgary Flames 47-20-9 (103 pts) - Nashville Predators 43-28-5 (91 pts)
NHL Standings
TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-125) Nashville (-105) O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|Nashville Predators
|47-20-9
|Record
|43-28-5
|103
|Points
|91
|1st Pacific
|Division
|4th Central
|23-9-7
|Home Record
|24-14-0
|24-11-2
|Away Record
|19-14-5
|271
|GF
|242
|189
|GA
|223
|23.2 (9th)
|PP%
|23.8 (7th)
|84.1 (5th)
|PK%
|79.9 (14th)
|Tkachuk (39)
|Goals Leader
|Duchene (39)
|Gaudreau (107)
|Points Leader
|Jossi (88)
|Lucic (77)
|PIM
|Borowiecki (139)
|Markstrom (.923)
|Save%
|Saros (.920)
|4-1-0
|Last 5
|2-2-1
|37-37-4
|Overall VS
|37-37-4
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Vladar (E)- 11-5-1, 2.76 GAA, .905 SV%
Nashville: Saros (E)- 37-24-3, 2.58 GAA, .920 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: Monahan (Hip/IR-LT)
Nashville: McCarron (UBI/Day To Day), Lauzon (Leg/Day To Day), Luff (Illness/Day To Day)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-The Flames can inch closer to claiming the Pacific Division crown with a victory tonight. Their current magic number is 1.5. Meaning, a win tonight and Thursday would give them the Pacific Division title.
-Matthew Tkachuk is going to reach 100 points, it’s just a matter of when. His two assists against Chicago put him at 98 for the season.
-The other stunning offensive number here is that Matthew Tkachuk (39), Johnny Gaudreau (38) and Elias Lindholm (39) are all most likely going to hit the 40 goal mark this season each.
-Dan Vladar should get the start between the pipes tonight for the Flames. He’s been used sparingly this season and has not seen Nashville this year.
-If the season were to end today, the Flames and Predators would be a first round playoff matchup with Nashville holding on to the final WC spot.
-The Preds have picked a bad time to slip up, having dropped 4 of their last six contests and needed OT twice to get at least a point. In their last two defeats they’ve been outscored 12-3.
-Home isn’t where the heart is for Nashville when Calgary comes to town. The Predators are 2-8-0 in Calgary’s last 10 visits.
Game Social
View From The Other Side
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 5 - Chicago Blackhawks 2
Nashville Predators 3 - St. Louis Blues 8
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames: Noah Hanifin (D): 8 points in last 5 games
Nashville Predators: Filip Forsberg (4 points in last 4 games)
Last Time They Tangled
11/2: Nashville Predators 3 - Calgary Flames 2
