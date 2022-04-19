Flames Look For Third In A Row As They Head To Nashville

Calgary Flames @ Nashville Predators, 6 PM MT, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville TN

Calgary Flames 47-20-9 (103 pts) - Nashville Predators 43-28-5 (91 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-125) Nashville (-105) O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Nashville Predators 47-20-9 Record 43-28-5 103 Points 91 1st Pacific Division 4th Central 23-9-7 Home Record 24-14-0 24-11-2 Away Record 19-14-5 271 GF 242 189 GA 223 23.2 (9th) PP% 23.8 (7th) 84.1 (5th) PK% 79.9 (14th) Tkachuk (39) Goals Leader Duchene (39) Gaudreau (107) Points Leader Jossi (88) Lucic (77) PIM Borowiecki (139) Markstrom (.923) Save% Saros (.920) 4-1-0 Last 5 2-2-1 37-37-4 Overall VS 37-37-4

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Vladar (E)- 11-5-1, 2.76 GAA, .905 SV%

Nashville: Saros (E)- 37-24-3, 2.58 GAA, .920 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Monahan (Hip/IR-LT)

Nashville: McCarron (UBI/Day To Day), Lauzon (Leg/Day To Day), Luff (Illness/Day To Day)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-The Flames can inch closer to claiming the Pacific Division crown with a victory tonight. Their current magic number is 1.5. Meaning, a win tonight and Thursday would give them the Pacific Division title.

-Matthew Tkachuk is going to reach 100 points, it’s just a matter of when. His two assists against Chicago put him at 98 for the season.

-The other stunning offensive number here is that Matthew Tkachuk (39), Johnny Gaudreau (38) and Elias Lindholm (39) are all most likely going to hit the 40 goal mark this season each.

-Dan Vladar should get the start between the pipes tonight for the Flames. He’s been used sparingly this season and has not seen Nashville this year.

-If the season were to end today, the Flames and Predators would be a first round playoff matchup with Nashville holding on to the final WC spot.

-The Preds have picked a bad time to slip up, having dropped 4 of their last six contests and needed OT twice to get at least a point. In their last two defeats they’ve been outscored 12-3.

-Home isn’t where the heart is for Nashville when Calgary comes to town. The Predators are 2-8-0 in Calgary’s last 10 visits.

Game Social

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 5 - Chicago Blackhawks 2

Nashville Predators 3 - St. Louis Blues 8

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames: Noah Hanifin (D): 8 points in last 5 games

Nashville Predators: Filip Forsberg (4 points in last 4 games)

Last Time They Tangled

11/2: Nashville Predators 3 - Calgary Flames 2