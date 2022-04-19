The Morning After Chicago: Johnny Gaudreau & Jacob Markstrom Reach Some Career Milestones

The Morning After

NHL Standings

The Flames got themselves another step closer to clinching the Pacific Division title with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks Monday night. Calgary is now within 1.5 of taking the division and can add that accomplishment to their list this season by Thursday at the earliest.

Calgary opened the scoring with back to back markers from Dillon Dube and Johnny Gaudreau a mere 6:23 into the contest. Chicago would battle back with two of their own, but the Flames wouldn’t let Chicago any closer and would put this one away with two empty net goals in the final two minutes of this one to secure their 47th victory on the season. The Flames never trailed in this contest and they scored first for the league leading 47th time en route to the victory. Calgary’s top line had a combined four points, but they were helped out by Dillion Dube, Blake Coleman and Oliver Kylington goals to spread the scoring out.

Tidbits

-600: Johnny Gaudreau had a two goals last night, the first giving him 600 points for his career. He’s now in pretty elite company with Joe Nieuwendyk (616), Al MacInnis (822), Theo Fleury (830) and Jarome Iginla (1095) as the only Flames players to score 600+ points.

-New Goal Marker: Not only did Gaudreau reach the 600 points mark, but he also set a new career high in goals as well last night. He scored his 37th and 38th goals last night, besting his career high of 36 in 2018-19.

-Not To Be Forgotten: Jacob Markstrom started his 61st game with the Flames last night, which was a new career best for the Flames goaltender. He reached 60 two times with the Vancouver Canucks, but last night was a new high for Markstrom. He also got an assist on Oliver Kylington’s empty net goal last night giving him three on the season which ties his career best in that category.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"We played good."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shares his thoughts on the win in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/1L5vZnuHFE — x - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 19, 2022