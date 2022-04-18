Projected Lines @ CHI

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames @ Chicago Blackhawks
After a 9-1 drubbing of the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night, the Flames will hit the road to Chicago. And after such a big win, it looks like the team doesn’t want to mess with anything. We’ll start in the blue paint, where the song remains the same.
Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:
Looks like #Flames G Jacob Markstrom starts tonight in Chicago.— Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) April 18, 2022
- This will be Markstrom’s eleventh start in the last twelve games. He was pulled twice last week and looked solid on the weekend after allowing an early one to the Coyotes.
There will be no changes to the rest of the groupings either.
Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960:
According to media colleagues who are on road in Chicago, #Flames sticking with same lines and pairings vs. #Blackhawks, so ⬇️— Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) April 18, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli
Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman
Lucic-Ruzicka-Lewis
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
- The blue line will be back to its usual self, with Connor Mackey and Michael Stone out as scratches.
- For forwards, Adam Ruzicka will remain back in at fourth line center. Callie Jarnkrok remains back after a multi-game bout with non-COVID illness. Ryan Carpenter and Brett Ritchie are the healthy scratches for the forwards.
Loading comments...