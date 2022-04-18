 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Projected Lines @ CHI

Play It Again, Sam!

By MilhouseFirehouse
NHL: Calgary Flames at Florida Panthers Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Chicago Blackhawks

After a 9-1 drubbing of the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night, the Flames will hit the road to Chicago. And after such a big win, it looks like the team doesn’t want to mess with anything. We’ll start in the blue paint, where the song remains the same.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

  • This will be Markstrom’s eleventh start in the last twelve games. He was pulled twice last week and looked solid on the weekend after allowing an early one to the Coyotes.

There will be no changes to the rest of the groupings either.

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960:

  • The blue line will be back to its usual self, with Connor Mackey and Michael Stone out as scratches.
  • For forwards, Adam Ruzicka will remain back in at fourth line center. Callie Jarnkrok remains back after a multi-game bout with non-COVID illness. Ryan Carpenter and Brett Ritchie are the healthy scratches for the forwards.

