Projected Lines @ CHI

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Chicago Blackhawks

After a 9-1 drubbing of the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night, the Flames will hit the road to Chicago. And after such a big win, it looks like the team doesn’t want to mess with anything. We’ll start in the blue paint, where the song remains the same.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

Looks like #Flames G Jacob Markstrom starts tonight in Chicago. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) April 18, 2022

This will be Markstrom’s eleventh start in the last twelve games. He was pulled twice last week and looked solid on the weekend after allowing an early one to the Coyotes.

There will be no changes to the rest of the groupings either.

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960:

According to media colleagues who are on road in Chicago, #Flames sticking with same lines and pairings vs. #Blackhawks, so ⬇️



Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli

Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman

Lucic-Ruzicka-Lewis



Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Tanev

Zadorov-Gudbranson — Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) April 18, 2022