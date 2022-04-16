Flames Chase Playoff Clincher vs Coyotes

Calgary Flames vs Arizona Coyotes, 8 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 45-20-9 (99 pts) - Arizona Coyotes 22-47-5 (49 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SN 360 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Betting Odds: Calgary (-1.5) Arizona (+1.5) O/U: 6

Full Odds on Betway

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (C)- 34-15-8, 2.25 GAA, .922 SV%

Arizona: Vejmelka (E)- 12-30-2, 3.61 GAA, .899 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Monahan (Hip/IR-LT),

Arizona: Little (eardrum-IR), Roussel (LBI-IR), Jaskin (LBI-IR), O’Brien (UBI-IR), Crouse (fractured hand, DTD), Keller (fractured leg, IR), Chychurin (LBI-DTD), Timmins (knee, IR)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-It’s clinching time again! If the Flames can handle their business against the Coyotes tonight, just getting a point in regulation will give them an “X” next to their name as they will own a playoff spot. That could all happen before the puck even drops, if they get help from an Oilers win against Vegas.

-Keep an eye on Matthew Tkachuk. Counting tonight, the Flames have 8 games left. Tkachuk has 92 points. Just saying.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @Five4Howling, @NHLFlames, @ArizonaCoyotes, #Flames, #Yotes, #CGYvsARI

View From The Other Side

Arizona Coyotes SBN Coverage: Five For Howling

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 1 - Vegas Golden Knights 5

Arizona Coyotes 1 - Vancouver Canucks 7

Both teams are coming off blowout losses as they come into the game. Will we see all offense tonight?

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames: Noah Hanifin (D): 7 points in last 4 games

Arizona Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz (RW): 52 points in 59 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames: Milan Lucic (F)- 1 point in last 14 games

Arizona Coyotes: Karel Vejmelka (G)- 19 goals allowed over last three games, straight

Last Time They Tangled

March 25th, 2022: Calgary Flames 4 - Arizona Coyotes 2

It was a little Razzle Dazzle From Ras in the last meeting between these two clubs!