Projected Lines vs ARI

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus Arizona Coyotes

The Flames will look to grab the single point that evaded them against Vegas to clinch their 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs berth.

The lineup will look largely intact from the looks of today’s morning skate from the ‘Dome.

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960:

-Jacob Markstrom will get the start in the blue paint. This is his tenth in the last eleven contests. He was pulled against Seattle, and on Thursday against the Golden Knights, but it has been less a reflection on his play than the team in front of him.

-After the recent bout of nagging injuries and scratches, the blue line is back to the familiar looks it has been most of the year. Oliver Kylington stays back in after a bout on injured reserve, and Erik Gudbranson returns from a stint of scratches for undisclosed reasons. Chris Tanev remains in after missing some time on Thursday due to a a hit to the head. “Big Zed” Nikita Zadorov celebrates his birthday today!

-The only swap to the forward group is, as usual, in the bottom six. Adam Ruzicka will factor back in to fourth line center. Callie Jarnkrok remains back after a multi-game bout with non-COVID illness. Ryan Carpenter and Brett Ritchie are the healthy scratches for the forwards.