The Morning After Vegas: Winning Streak Over

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-And It’s Over: The Flames had a five game winning streak coming into last night and that winning streak is no more. Vegas thumped the Flames last night to the score of 6-1.

-Clinching Waits: The Flames had a chance to clinch with a point in regulation last night, but failed to do so. They can clinch on Saturday with either an Edmonton loss to Vegas Saturday afternoon or by defeating the Coyotes Saturday night.

-Tough Second Period: The Flames and Golden Knights were knotted at 1-1 after 20 minutes, but a brutal second period did them in. Vegas scored 4 unanswered in the second on only 9 shots, in effect, putting the game far out of reach.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction