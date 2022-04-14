Vegas Scores 6 Unanswered, Defeat Flames 6-1

Complete Stats

Scoring

1st: CGY PPG 10:17- Dube (Toffoli/Backlund), VGS 13:09- Eichel (Janmark/Marchessault)

2nd: VGS 4:45- Dadonov (Roy/Karlsson), VGS 8:24- Amadio (Karlsson), VGS 9:04- Marchessault (Hutton/Janmark), VGS 17:36- Roy (Theodore/Marchessault)

3rd: VGS 18:19- Karlsson (Dadonov)

The Flames will have to wait another day to clinch a playoff spot as the Vegas Golden Knights were having none of it tonight, defeating Calgary 6-1.

The Flames opened the scoring on the PP thanks to a Dillon Dube marker, but that would be all she wrote for the Flames. After taking a 1-0 lead the Flames saw Vegas storm back into this one, scoring 6 straight to put a damper on what Calgary was hoping would be a playoff clinching celebration.

The Flames will have another chance come this weekend when they take on the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in the final game of their homestand.

Highlights

Final Thoughts

-Jacob Markstrom was pulled tonight after giving up 4 goals on 17 shots. Now, with that said, he was not the problem at all tonight for Calgary. Markstrom made a ton of quality saves early on as Vegas was in dangerous areas and without him between the pipes it would have been much worse. His team let him down in front of him and he clearly deserved better.

-This game really turned after Chris Tanev took a head shot from Keegan Kolesar. The penalty was downgraded from a five minute major to a two minute minor and the Flames never seemed to recover. Tanev was fine and came back, but Calgary seemed preoccupied with trying to drag Kolesar into the mud and he wasn’t interested.

-The Flames top players came up empty tonight, which happens from time to time, but it looks worse when Vegas’ best guys were on point. William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel combined for 7 points on the evening.

-The Flames usually steady defence wasn’t tonight as every Calgary blueliner, except Oliver Kylington, was a minus tonight.

Flame Of The Game

Mikael Backlund (F): 1 assists, 4 SOG, 50% FOW

What’s Next?

4/16: Calgary Flames vs Arizona Coyotes, 8 PM MT