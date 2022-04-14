Valimaki Sent Down

Defenseman Jusso Valimaki has been sent back down to the AHL Stockton Heat this morning.

#Flames Roster Update: Juuso Valimaki has been assigned to the @AHLHeat. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 14, 2022

Aside from a full game on the road in San Jose his looks were limited, and it seems his Heat partner Connor Mackey has impressed more as he’ll be staying with the big club. Mackey has contributed an assist since they were both recalled.

Also, after practice yesterday defender Oliver Kylington looks to be returning from an extended day-to-day injury stint and fellow blueliner Erik Gudbranson is also returning from missing three straight games for undisclosed reasons.