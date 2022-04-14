 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Valimaki Sent Down

By MilhouseFirehouse
Calgary Flames v San Jose Sharks Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Defenseman Jusso Valimaki has been sent back down to the AHL Stockton Heat this morning.

Aside from a full game on the road in San Jose his looks were limited, and it seems his Heat partner Connor Mackey has impressed more as he’ll be staying with the big club. Mackey has contributed an assist since they were both recalled.

Also, after practice yesterday defender Oliver Kylington looks to be returning from an extended day-to-day injury stint and fellow blueliner Erik Gudbranson is also returning from missing three straight games for undisclosed reasons.

