Calgary Needs A Point Tonight To Clinch A Playoff Spot

Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 45-19-9 (99 pts) - Vegas Golden Knights 40-29-5 (85 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SN 360 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-105) Vegas (-115) O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Vegas Golden Knights 45-19-9 Record 40-29-5 99 Points 85 1st Pacific Division 4th Pacific 22-8-7 Home Record 21-14-3 23-11-2 Away Record 19-15-2 256 GF 234 180 GA 220 23.6 (8th) PP% 17.5 (24th) 84.0 (5th) PK% 77.4 (21st) Lindholm (38) Goals Leader Marchessault (28) Gaudreau (101) Points Leader Marchessault (60) Lucic (73) PIM Kolesar (66) Markstrom (.924) Save% Thompson (.921) 5-0-0 Last 5 3-2-0 4-9-0 Overall VS 9-4-0

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 34-14-8, 2.19 GAA, .924 SV%

Vegas: Lehner (E)- 23-16-2, 2.82 GAA, .907 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Gudbranson (Undisclosed/Day To Day), Monahan (Hip/IR-LT), Kylington (UBI/Day To Day)

Vegas: Brossoit (Undisclosed/IR-LT), Smith (Knee/IR-LT), Carrier (LBI/IR-LT), Howden (LBI/IR-LT), Patrick (Undisclosed/IR-LT), Hauge (LBI/IR-LT)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-It’s clinching time!.....Well, at least a playoff spot. If the Flames can handle their business agaisnt the Golden Knights tonight, just getting a point in regulation will give them an “X” next to their name as they will own a playoff spot.

-You still have to the play the games, but Calgary has a decent shot tonight as the game is at home. The Flames are 4-2-0 against Vegas at the Saddledome as opposed to 0-7-0 in Vegas.

-Keep an eye on Matthew Tkachuk. Counting tonight, the Flames have 9 games left. Tkachuk has 92 points. Just saying.

-This will be the first time the Flames will see the Golden Knights with Jack Eichel, Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone all on the ice at the same time this season. They haven’t seen them all together due to Eichel’s initial recovery after the trade and Vegas cheating the system by playing “injury roulette” with their roster to circumvent the cap issues they have.

-The Flames are once again getting hot at the right time as they’ve won five in a row.

-Vegas is starting to look like a team that might be watching the playoffs from a distance. For all the cap movement and player shuffling they’ve done, their 4 points out of the final WC spot in the West with Nashville and Dallas ahead of them.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @KnightsOnIce, @NHLFlames, @GoldenKnights, #Flames, #VegasBorn, #CGYvsVGS

View From The Other Side

Vegas Golden Knights SBN Coverage: Knights On Ice

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 5 - Seattle Kraken 3

Vegas Golden Knights 4 - Vancouver Canucks 5 (OT)

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames: Noah Hanifin (D): 7 points in last 3 games

Vegas Golden Knights: Chandler Stephenson (C): 6 points last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames: Milan Lucic (F)- 1 point in last 13 games

Vegas Golden Knights: Mattias Jankmark (C)- 1 goal in last 10 games

Last Time They Tangled

2/9: Calgary Flames 6 - Vegas Golden Knights 0