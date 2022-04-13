The Morning After Seattle: Century Mark & Then Some For Johnny Gaudreau

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 5 - Seattle Kraken 3

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Johnny 101: Johnny Gaudreau reached the 100 point mark with an assist on Matthew Tkachuk’s second goal on the evening. He also got the primary assist on Tkachuk’s empty net goal giving him 101 on the season. It’s the first time he’s gotten to 100 points and it’s the first time a Flames player had done that since 1992-93 when Theo Fleury reached the 100 point marker.

-New High: What a night for Matthew Tkachuk. The Flames forward had a hat trick vs the Kraken, but his first goal was a career milestone. His first period marker was the 35th of the season for Chucky and that’s a new career high for goals.

-First Time: Seattle’s #2 overall pick Matty Beniers made his NHL debut last night and picked up his first NHL point with an assist on Ryan Donato’s opening marker of the evening.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"He's a good competitor."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter on Johnny reaching 100 points and thoughts on tonight's win over Seattle. pic.twitter.com/2fE2zAecDb — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 13, 2022