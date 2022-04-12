Flames Come Back From 3-1 Deficit, Defeat Kraken 5-3

Complete Stats

Scoring

1st: SEA 14:13- Donato (Beniers/Dunn), CGY 16:51- Tkachuk (Andersson/Hanifin)

2nd: SEA 3:06- Rask (Lind/Gourde), SEA 17:10- Larsson (Donskoi/Wennberg)

3rd: CGY PPG 3:10- Tkachuk (Gaudreau/Andersson), CGY 5:33- Mangiapane (Lindholm/Mackey), CGY PPG 14:10- Hanifin (Stone/Backlund), CGY Empty Net 19:17- Tkachuk (Gaudreau)

Highlights

Thoughts

-The Flames came out very slow tonight and allowed the Kraken to dictate the pace of the game for the first two periods. Calgary isn’t typically a team that starts slow, but this game was an exception. Seattle scored first and really pushed the Flames around for a good chunk of the first 40 minutes.

-Noah Hanifin has put together two very solid games in a row. Saturday night against Seattle the Flames defenceman had a four point night and tonight he had a two point night with a goal and assist to his name.

-Johnny Gaudreau hit the 100 point plateau this season by getting helpers on two of Matthew Tkachuk’s three goals on the evening, giving him 101 on the season.

-The Flames win was their fourth of the season, sweeping the Kraken on the year. It’s also the first time, against the last 11 expansion teams, that the Flames swept an expansion team in their first season.

Flame Of The Game

Matthew Tkachuk (F): 3 goals, 6 SOG

What’s Next?

4/14: Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights, 7 PM MT