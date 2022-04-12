Flames Look For Season Sweep With Win Over Seattle Tonight

Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 44-19-9 (97 pts) - Seattle Kraken 23-43-6 (52 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SN360 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (+105) Seattle (-125) O/U: 5.5

Head To Head Calgary Flames Seattle Kraken 44-19-9 Record 23-43-6 97 Points 52 1st Pacific Division 8th Pacific 21-8-7 Home Record 12-21-3 23-11-2 Away Record 11-22-3 251 GF 184 177 GA 249 23.2 (8th) PP% 14.1 (29th) 83.8 (5th) PK% 75.1 (26th) Lindholm (38) Goals Leader McCann (25) Gaudreau (99) Points Leader McCann (41) Lucic (73) PIM Lauzon (67) Markstrom (.925) Save% Driedger (.899) 4-1-0 Last 5 2-3-0 3-0-0 Overall VS 0-3-0

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 34-14-8, 2.16 GAA, .925 SV%

Seattle: Grubauer (E)- 16-29-5, 3.12 GAA, .891 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Gudbranson (Undisclosed/Day To Day), Jarnkrok (Illness/Day To Day), Monahan (Hip/IR-LT), Kylington (UBI/Out)

Seattle: Schwartz (UBI/Day To Day), Fleury (UBI/Day To Day), Tanev (Knee/IR)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-It’s magic number time! For the Flames to clinch a playoff it’s 2.5, for the division it’s 6.

-Johnny Gaudreau is one point away from his first 100 point season in the NHL. He’s currently tied his career high with 99. In three games vs the Kraken this season he has two goals and one assist.

-Against the last 11 expansion teams (true expansion, not contraction) Calgary has never swept a first year opponent. With a win tonight the Flames would be 4-0-0 against Seattle, with the next best mark being 5-2-0 against the San Jose Sharks in their inaugural season in 1992.

-Seattle has really struggled in their first season in the league (which is expected) and especially in the Pacific Division. Against their geographical rivals the Kraken are 5-17-0 in the Pacific.

-Since dealing two of their best players in Calle Jarnkrok (3/18) and Mark Giordano (3/23) the Seattle Kraken have gone 4-5-0, which isn’t terrible considering their overall record on the season.

Game Social

View From The Other Side

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 4 - Seattle Kraken 1

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames: Johnny Gaudreau (F): one point away from setting a career high of 100

Seattle Kraken: Jordan Eberle (F): 3 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames: Andrew Mangiapane (F)- 1 goal last 19 games

Seattle Kraken: Morgan Geekie (C): 2 goals in last 17 games

Last Time They Tangled

4/9: Calgary Flames 4 @ Seattle Kraken 1