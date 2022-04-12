Projected Lines vs SEA

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken

There will be a swap in the bottom six for tonight’s contest from the Saddledome, but not much else changing for tonight’s home-and-home Seattle rematch.

Per Hailey Salvian of The Athletic:

#Flames in warmup vs Seattle



Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli

Dube-Lewis-Coleman

Lucic-Jarnkrok-Ritchie



Hanifin-Andersson

Mackey-Tanev

Zadorov-Stone



Markstrom — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) April 13, 2022