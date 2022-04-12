 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Projected Lines vs SEA

By MilhouseFirehouse
St Louis Blues v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken

There will be a swap in the bottom six for tonight’s contest from the Saddledome, but not much else changing for tonight’s home-and-home Seattle rematch.

Per Hailey Salvian of The Athletic:

  • Jacob Markstrom will start in the blue paint, as per usual. This will be his ninth start in the last ten games.
  • Callie Jarnkrok returns from missing several games due to a non-COVID illness. He’ll settle in on the fourth line to replace Ryan Carpenter, since Trevor Lewis has been on a tear centering Jarnkrok’s usual third line spot.
  • “Big Zed” Nikita Zadorov will be back for a second straight game and remain alongside Michael Stone, who is still subbing in for Erik Gudbranson who has missed the last few games for undisclosed reasons.
  • Oliver Kylington remains day-to-day with a lower body issue and is still scratched. Jusso Valimaki, Ryan Carpenter, and Adam Ruzicka will join him as healthy scratches.

