Projected Lines vs SEA

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken
There will be a swap in the bottom six for tonight’s contest from the Saddledome, but not much else changing for tonight’s home-and-home Seattle rematch.
Per Hailey Salvian of The Athletic:
#Flames in warmup vs Seattle— Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) April 13, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli
Dube-Lewis-Coleman
Lucic-Jarnkrok-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Mackey-Tanev
Zadorov-Stone
Markstrom
- Jacob Markstrom will start in the blue paint, as per usual. This will be his ninth start in the last ten games.
- Callie Jarnkrok returns from missing several games due to a non-COVID illness. He’ll settle in on the fourth line to replace Ryan Carpenter, since Trevor Lewis has been on a tear centering Jarnkrok’s usual third line spot.
- “Big Zed” Nikita Zadorov will be back for a second straight game and remain alongside Michael Stone, who is still subbing in for Erik Gudbranson who has missed the last few games for undisclosed reasons.
- Oliver Kylington remains day-to-day with a lower body issue and is still scratched. Jusso Valimaki, Ryan Carpenter, and Adam Ruzicka will join him as healthy scratches.
Loading comments...