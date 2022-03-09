PWHPA: Calgary’s Undefeated Streak Ends At Showcase Final

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association returned for its final stop on the 2021-22 Secret Dream Gap Tour, and so did Calgary’s Team Scotiabank after receiving a bye in the last tourney. After hosting weekend showcase tournaments in Truro, Nova Scotia, Toronto, Ontario and Ottawa, Ontario, the PWHPA’s last stop was the Washington Capitals Showcase as the association swapped the Canadian national capital for the American one. As named, the tourney was hosted in conjunction with the NHL’s Washington Capitals as part of a few other events in the city to help spread awareness for women’s hockey.

Calgary’s Team Scotiabank rejoined the field alongside Toronto’s Team Sonnet, Minnesota’s Team Adidas, and Boston’s Team Bauer. Team Scotiabank had won the first two showcases of the tour, thus earning their bye for the third in Ottawa and looking for a clean sweep this past weekend.

Their first opponent was Team Adidas in a Saturday semi-final!

Semi-Final:

Team Scotiabank 6 vs Team Adidas 2

Marlene Boissonault got the start in the blue paint for Calgary, but had to shake off the cobwebs early. Minnesota jumped out to a quick lead in the opening frame off goals by Elizabeth Bauer and Samantha Donovan, but that would be all they’d muster on the offensive end for the day. Former Calgary Inferno star Ilya Gavrilova would put Calgary on the board midway through the first, and set the tone the rest of the way. Sara Pelkey would add a pair of goals including an empty netter, Samanatha Cogan would add one, and Gavrilova would add two more for a hat trick to put Minnesota away on a 6-2 final score.

Gavrilova’s effort earned her the Canadian Tire Player of the Game Award, the First Star of the Game nod, and the Budweiser Goal Of The Game Award for her shorthanded hat-trick tally seen here:

Toronto had knocked off Boston in Friday action at the other semi-final, leading to the weekend wrapping with Team Sonnet against Team Scotiabank for all the marbles! In the consolation bracket, Team Adidas knocked off Team Bauer in a dramatic 5-4 shootout earlier in the day before the big finals showdown.

Championship Final:

Team Sonnet 10 vs Team Scotiabank 2

Kelsey Roberts would get the goaltending start for Calgary, swapping out for Boissonault. She was in for a tough day at the office, as Toronto got on things early and later got on them often. Jess Jones opened the scoring for Sonnet and grabbed a spot on the highlight reel with this between-the-legs move:

Jenna Dingeldein would add another, ensuring Team Sonnet took a 2-0 lead into the second period. Kaitlin Willoughby would strike back for Calgary in the middle frame, finishing off an amazing passing play:

Toronto’s Jessie Eldridge would answer back almost immediately to make it 3-1, and a Loren Gabel penalty shot might have sealed it for Team Sonnet, but Kelsey Roberts held down the fort. Amanda Pelkey fired back for Team Scotiabank with with 2:10 left in the 2nd. Pelkey’s second goal in as many games made it 3-2, and there looked to be life left yet!

Looks were deceiving, however. A seven goal third period outburst would douse any hopes for the Calgary side as Team Sonnet cruised to a 10-2 final score.

The final tally for Toronto’s double digit score went as follows: Two goals each went to Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach, one each for Jones and Dingeldein and Gabel, and the hat trick going to Madison Field who scored all three of her markers in the final twenty.

This was Team Sonnet’s first Showcase win this season, matching with Montreal’s Team Harvey’s and leaving Team Scotiabank the Gap Tour winners with two.

While that’s it for Calgary as a PWHPA hub team for the Secret Dream Gap Tour this season, there is more exciting women’s hockey action coming from the Association. This includes players splitting up for an Olympic Rematch of Team Canada vs Team USA on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Stick with Matchsticks & Gasoline for more exciting women’s hockey action!