Mark & Michael’s Musings Podcast

Mark & Michael are back with some sports rambling from the NHL, NFL and MLB as well. There’s a lot that’s happened over the last few days, so dig in and be informed and hopefully entertained or something.

Episode 11: Hosted by Mark & Michael

-Flames Capitals Recap

-Battle Of Alberta takeaways

-Sean Monahan’s decline

-Tom Wilson/Milan Lucic Hits

<break>

-NFL News: Russell Wilson trade & Aaron Rodgers signing

-MLB labor dispute update