The Morning After Washington: Mikael Backlund Joins Some Elite Company

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-800 For Backlund: Mikael Backlund played in his 800th NHL game last night, all with the Calgary Flames. The 800 games puts him in elite company within the organization. He joins Al MacInnis, Mark Giordano, Robyn Regehr and Jarome Iginla as the only players to crack the 800 mark in franchise history.

-Home Streak Over: The Flames streak of collecting at least a point at home ended at 13.

-Third All Time: Alexander Ovechkin scored twice last night, the second the game winner, giving him 766 goals in his career. That ties him with Jaromir Jagr for third place all time in goals in the NHL.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shares his thoughts on tonight's game vs. the Capitals. pic.twitter.com/YnJQs1XNEC — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 9, 2022