Adam Ruzicka, Dillon Dube, and Andrew Mangiapane were a surprisingly nice trio tonight, and their hard work resulted in a nifty little goal. Dube found Mangiapane in the slot off a bad clearing pass, but instead of attempting a shot, Mang shifted to the backhand and slid a pass to Ruzicka, all while falling to the ice. The Eater of Bread has 5 assists in his past 5 games, as his playmaking ability is quickly catching up to his goal scoring prowess.
HOTN: Mangiapane Sets Up Ruzicka
The Flames young trio combines for a beautiful effort goal
