No Chance To Rest Or Celebrate As The Flames Have To Host Washington Tonight

Calgary Flames vs Washington Capitals, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 34-14-7 (75 pts) - Washington Capitals 30-18-9 (69 pts)
TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-105) Washington (-115) O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|Washington Capitals
|34-14-7
|Record
|30-18-9
|75
|Points
|69
|1st Pacific
|Division
|4th Metropolitan
|16-4-5
|Home Record
|14-11-5
|18-10-2
|Away Record
|16-7-4
|191
|GF
|183
|134
|GA
|156
|23.1 (10th)
|PP
|17.9 (25th)
|84.8 (4th)
|PK
|80.9 (12th)
|Mangiapane (29)
|Goals Leader
|Ovechkin (34)
|Gaudreau (73)
|Points Leader
|Ovechkin (68)
|Lucic (64)
|PIM
|Wilson (70)
|Markstrom (.926)
|Save%
|Vanacek (.921)
|4-0-1
|Last 5
|2-3-0
|46-41-13
|Overall VS
|41-46-13
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Vladar (E)- 8-3-1, 2.87 GAA, ,904 SV%
Washington: Samsonov (E)- 17-9-3, 2.93 GAA, .901 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: None
Washington: Carl Hagelin (Eye/IR-LT), Joe Snively (Wrist/IR)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-The Flames are once again (were they ever not?) one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now. They have won 4 out of their last five and have points in 15 out of their last 16.
-Calgary has been, let’s say, pretty good against the Metropolitan Division this season. Coming into this game the Flames are 11-2-1 against the Met and 4-0-1 in their last 5.
-Both teams are currently on two game winning streaks.
-Washington has one of the NHL’s worst PPs, operating at 17.9%, good for 25th overall. If Washington gets some extra skater time they are looking at the league’s 4th best PK, so good luck with that.
-Dan Vladar started the only game against Washington this year and picked up a 4-3 overtime win. Darryl Sutter likes to play the numbers, so it would make some sense to see Vladar in net tonight.
-As good as the Flames have been against the Met, the Caps have struggled against the Pacific Division. The are 4-6-2 out West this season going 1-4-0 in their last five contests against Pacific Division teams.
-With that said, Washington has owned the Flames at the Saddledome. In their last 10 trips to Calgary the Caps are 7-3-0, including having won 5 out of the last 6 contests at the Dome.
Game Social
@MatchsticksCGY, @JapersRink, @NHLFlames, @Capitals, #Flames, #ALLCAPS, #CGYvsWSH
View From The Other Side
Washington Capitals SBN Coverage: Japers’ Rink
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 3 - Edmonton Oilers
Washington Capitals 5 - Seattle Kraken 2
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Tyler Toffoli (F): 8 points in last 5 games
Washington Capitals
John Carlson (D): 5 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Mikael Backlund (C): 1 goal in last 13 games
Washington Capitals
Tom Wilson (F): only 12 PIM in last 10 games
Last Time They Tangled
10/23- Calgary Flames 4 - Washington Capitals 3 (OT)
Loading comments...