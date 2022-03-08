No Chance To Rest Or Celebrate As The Flames Have To Host Washington Tonight

Calgary Flames vs Washington Capitals, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 34-14-7 (75 pts) - Washington Capitals 30-18-9 (69 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-105) Washington (-115) O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Washington Capitals 34-14-7 Record 30-18-9 75 Points 69 1st Pacific Division 4th Metropolitan 16-4-5 Home Record 14-11-5 18-10-2 Away Record 16-7-4 191 GF 183 134 GA 156 23.1 (10th) PP 17.9 (25th) 84.8 (4th) PK 80.9 (12th) Mangiapane (29) Goals Leader Ovechkin (34) Gaudreau (73) Points Leader Ovechkin (68) Lucic (64) PIM Wilson (70) Markstrom (.926) Save% Vanacek (.921) 4-0-1 Last 5 2-3-0 46-41-13 Overall VS 41-46-13

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Vladar (E)- 8-3-1, 2.87 GAA, ,904 SV%

Washington: Samsonov (E)- 17-9-3, 2.93 GAA, .901 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: None

Washington: Carl Hagelin (Eye/IR-LT), Joe Snively (Wrist/IR)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-The Flames are once again (were they ever not?) one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now. They have won 4 out of their last five and have points in 15 out of their last 16.

-Calgary has been, let’s say, pretty good against the Metropolitan Division this season. Coming into this game the Flames are 11-2-1 against the Met and 4-0-1 in their last 5.

-Both teams are currently on two game winning streaks.

-Washington has one of the NHL’s worst PPs, operating at 17.9%, good for 25th overall. If Washington gets some extra skater time they are looking at the league’s 4th best PK, so good luck with that.

-Dan Vladar started the only game against Washington this year and picked up a 4-3 overtime win. Darryl Sutter likes to play the numbers, so it would make some sense to see Vladar in net tonight.

-As good as the Flames have been against the Met, the Caps have struggled against the Pacific Division. The are 4-6-2 out West this season going 1-4-0 in their last five contests against Pacific Division teams.

-With that said, Washington has owned the Flames at the Saddledome. In their last 10 trips to Calgary the Caps are 7-3-0, including having won 5 out of the last 6 contests at the Dome.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @JapersRink, @NHLFlames, @Capitals, #Flames, #ALLCAPS, #CGYvsWSH

View From The Other Side

Washington Capitals SBN Coverage: Japers’ Rink

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 3 - Edmonton Oilers

Washington Capitals 5 - Seattle Kraken 2

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Tyler Toffoli (F): 8 points in last 5 games

Washington Capitals

John Carlson (D): 5 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Mikael Backlund (C): 1 goal in last 13 games

Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson (F): only 12 PIM in last 10 games

Last Time They Tangled

10/23- Calgary Flames 4 - Washington Capitals 3 (OT)