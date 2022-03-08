The Morning After Edmonton: Tyler Toffoli Did Something For The First Time With The Flames

The Morning After

-PK Was HUGE: Make no doubt about it: the Flames earned every penalty they took tonight. But with that said, the Flames killed all 4 penalties they took on the night and against the league’s4th best power play.

-First: Tyler Toffoli got his second multi goal game, but picked up a first last night. The right shot winger scored at even strength and on the power play, the second of the night being his first GWG with the Flames.

-Keep ‘Em Quiet: The recipe for success against Edmonton? Keep Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl off the score sheet. Edmonton had 3 PPO and neither player did anything. McDavid had 5:15 of PP time and Draisaitl had 5:16, but the GAME they only combined for 4 SOG.

Hear from #Flames head coach Darryl Sutter after the 3-1 win over the Oilers. pic.twitter.com/EqOIYIQ80N — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 8, 2022