Holy Moly, Tyler Toffoli - Flames take down the Oilers 3-1

Scoring Summary

First Period

None

Second Period

CGY [1] Tyler Toffoli (15) (Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau) 6:27

CGY [2] Tyler Toffoli (16) (Adam Ruzicka, Andrew Mangiapane) 9:54

Third Period

EDM [1] Devin Shore (3) (Derek Ryan, Darnell Nurse) 4:57

CGY [3] Johnny Gaudreau (23) (Elias Lindholm) 17:07

Advanced Stats

50.52 CF% (Corsi For Percentage)

55.32 SCF% (Shots Created For Percentage)

57.26 xGF% (Expected Goals For Percentage)

7-6 in High Danger Scoring Chances

Another intense game for the Flames filled with some animosity on both ends of the ice. But in the end, the Flames come up with the big two points in the third edition of the Battle of Alberta. A well-rounded effort from the boys, as they hold McDavid and Draisaitl off the scoresheet and shut down the Oilers. Huge game from all of the lines and another massive outing for Jacob Markstrom. Darryl Sutter hockey is where it’s at right now.

First Period

The first period in this intense battle remained a no-goal tie, with the two teams playing a tight-checking game. The Flames did however dominate the Oilers at 5v5 and out-chanced them in the high danger chance category. Edging out the Oilers 3-1 in high danger chances. A solid period from the boys even though they didn't get a goal to show for it. All-in-all a fun back and forth period full of action even without no goals on the board.

Second Period

After a great stretch of keeping the Oilers in their own zone after a huge penalty kill, the Flames got a powerplay of their own. Johnny Gaudreau would feed one down low to Matthew Tkachuk but would deflect towards Tyler Toffoli, who would make no mistake. As he sniped one top shelf to get his 15th of the year and gave the Flames the lead. Johnny Gaudreau would also get his 50th assist of the year on the goal.

TOFFFF!!! Gets a big goal on the Powerplay and makes it 1-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/bTJk5Xjn8X — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 8, 2022

Just about four minutes later, after a beautiful takeaway in the defensive zone... Adam Ruzicka would find himself with the puck and would find Tyler Toffoli. You know what happens next. Tyler Toffoli would snipe a rocket past Mikko Koskinen to get his second of the night. What a second period from Toffoli, as he practically puts the team on his back to get those two goals. 10 points in 10 games for Toffoli since being acquired by the Flames.

HOLY MOLY. TYLER TOFFOLI!!! As he gets his second of the game off a beautiful snipe to make it 2-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/CDyEwWcTu4 — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 8, 2022

What a great period from the boys, as they take it to the Oilers and absolutely shut them down in the second period of play. The Flames ran with this one after getting two goals from the hands of Tyler Toffoli (might need to buy his jersey now) who has been on fire since being acquired last month. Jacob Markstrom came up big, as he made some key saves to give the Flames a huge momentum boost when they needed it the most. All-in-all a phenomenal period for the boys in red. Another good period on even strength, man advantage, and shorthanded.

Third Period

About five minutes into the third the Oilers would finally get on the board after a very weird play. The Oilers would dump the puck in thinking nothing would happen, but after a weird bounce, it would hit a referee’s skate leaving the puck right in front for Devin Shore. He gets probably the luckiest goal of his career.

Devin Shore & the @EdmontonOilers get themselves a little bit of puck luck pic.twitter.com/uN1KVkbkQM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 8, 2022

Later on in the period, the Flames would shutdown the Oilers in the D-zone yet again and Johnny Gaudreau would be all alone against Mikko Koskinen. He delivered a huge goal as it was the final nail in the coffin. Johnny Gaudreau with another dirty goal. Something we’ve become accustomed to.

JOHNNY HOCKEY. SO DIRTY!!! As Johnny absolutely undresses Mikko Koskinen to make it 3-1 #Flames pic.twitter.com/CJ4caTRaAY — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 8, 2022

See what happens when you shut down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl? What a win.

Flame of the Game:

Holy Moly, Tyler Toffoli. What a game from the biggest in-season acquisitions for GM Brad Treliving. He finishes the night with two goals and just kept the foot on the gas pedal all night long.