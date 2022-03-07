 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Tinderbox, Ep. 77: Battle Of Alberta Preview, Flames/Avalanche, Jack Eichel In Vegas

We’re looking at the BOA tonight and what’s ahead for the Flames.

By markparkinson14, Madeline Campbell, MGMacGillivray, and Gordie.Taylor
The Tinderbox Podcast

We’re jam packed with Flames content today as Calgary comes off a big win over the Colorado Avalanche to take on the Edmonton Oilers in Round 3 of the Battle Of Alberta.

Episode 77: Hosted by Mark, Maddie, Michael and Gordie

-Flames and Oilers Preview

-New look Flames lines

-Flames/Avalanche & Flames/Canadiens

-Elias Lindholm love

-Edmonton’s woes

-Erik Gudbranson’s offence

-Mark Giordano’s 1000th game

-Jack Eichel’s impact on the Pacific

-Gordie’s Corner

