The Tinderbox, Ep. 77: Battle Of Alberta Preview, Flames/Avalanche, Jack Eichel In Vegas

The Tinderbox Podcast
We’re jam packed with Flames content today as Calgary comes off a big win over the Colorado Avalanche to take on the Edmonton Oilers in Round 3 of the Battle Of Alberta.
Episode 77: Hosted by Mark, Maddie, Michael and Gordie
-Flames and Oilers Preview
-New look Flames lines
-Flames/Avalanche & Flames/Canadiens
-Elias Lindholm love
-Edmonton’s woes
-Erik Gudbranson’s offence
-Mark Giordano’s 1000th game
-Jack Eichel’s impact on the Pacific
-Gordie’s Corner
