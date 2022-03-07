HOTN: Here’s Johnny.....Again!

Highlight Of The Night

If Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau want to make a habit of late game heroics via great passes and breakaway goals....I’m good with it.

For the second straight game Elias Lindholm sprung Johnny Gaudreau on a breakaway and for the second straight game Gaudreau found the back of the net. This time his marker gave the Flames a 3-1 lead, which would hold as the final score.

It started with a costly turnover at the Flames blue line by Darnell Nurse. Elias Lindholm would collect the puck, find his favorite breakaway target and Johnny Gaudreau would find the back of the net for his 23rd goal of the season.