Flames Look For Their First Win Against Edmonton This Season

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers, 7:30 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 33-14-7 (73 pts) - Edmonton Oilers 30-22-4 (63 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SN1, SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-120) Edmonton (+100) O/U: 6.5

Head To Head Calgary Flames Edmonton Oilers 33-14-7 Record 30-22-4 73 Points 64 1st Pacific Division 4th Pacific 15-4-5 Home Record 14-12-0 18-10-2 Road Record 16-10-4 188 GF 181 133 GA 180 23.1 (10th) PP 25.6 (4th) 84.4 (5th) PK 75.7 (26th) Mangiapane (29) Goals Leader Draisaitl (38) Gaudreau (71) Points Leader Draisaitl (79) Lucic (64) PIM Kassian (38) Markstrom (.925) Save% Skinner (.913) 3-1-1 Last 5 2-2-1 139-130-19 Overall VS 130-139-19

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 25-11-6, 2.17 GAA, .925 SV%

Edmonton: Koskinen (C)- 19-8-3, 3.05 GAA. .904 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: None

Edmonton: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Shoulder/IR), Kris Russell (Undisclosed, IR-LT), Mike Smith (Illness/Out), Tyson Barrie (UBI/Out), Oscar Klefbom (Shoulder/LT-IR), Josh Archibald (Chest/LT-IR), Evan Bouchard (Illness/Day to Day), Jesse Puljujarvi (LBI/IR)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-The Flames can get their first win against Edmonton this season tonight as they’ve dropped both contests this season to the Oilers.

-The Flames have been outscored 10-5 in both meetings which occurred in Edmonton.

-The Flames have gone 15-2-1 since their 5-3 loss to the Oilers back on January 22nd.

-The Oilers meanwhile have gone 11-6-2 since defeating the Flames for the second time this season.

-Old Flames friend Mike Smith won’t be dressing tonight as he is on the Injury List with an illness.

-Smith has struggled this season with a 5-8-1 record and GAA of 3.57 and a very pedestrian .891 SV%. He’s also lost his last 4 starts and 8 of his last 11.

-The Oilers once led the Division, but a 7 game losing streak to start the new year and consistent, inconsistent play has seen them drop to 4th place in the division and Edmonton is 9 points behind the Flames for the top spot.

-Calgary will have to be careful and not take a ton of penalties tonight. The Oilers PP is operating at 25.6%, good for 4th overall in the league. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined for 62 points on the PP (31 each).

-The Flames are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games at the Saddledome against the Oilers.

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 4 - Colorado Avalanche 3 (OT)

Edmonton Oilers 2 - Montreal Canadiens 5

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Matthew Tkachuk (F): 8 points in last 4 games

Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl (C): 6 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Brett Ritchie (F): 0 points in 28 games

Edmonton Oilers

Cody Ceci (D): 1 goal in last 12 games

Last Time They Tangled

1/22: Calgary Flames 3 - Edmonton Oilers 5