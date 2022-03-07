Flames Look For Their First Win Against Edmonton This Season

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers, 7:30 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 33-14-7 (73 pts) - Edmonton Oilers 30-22-4 (63 pts)
TV: SN1, SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-120) Edmonton (+100) O/U: 6.5
|Calgary Flames
|Edmonton Oilers
|33-14-7
|Record
|30-22-4
|73
|Points
|64
|1st Pacific
|Division
|4th Pacific
|15-4-5
|Home Record
|14-12-0
|18-10-2
|Road Record
|16-10-4
|188
|GF
|181
|133
|GA
|180
|23.1 (10th)
|PP
|25.6 (4th)
|84.4 (5th)
|PK
|75.7 (26th)
|Mangiapane (29)
|Goals Leader
|Draisaitl (38)
|Gaudreau (71)
|Points Leader
|Draisaitl (79)
|Lucic (64)
|PIM
|Kassian (38)
|Markstrom (.925)
|Save%
|Skinner (.913)
|3-1-1
|Last 5
|2-2-1
|139-130-19
|Overall VS
|130-139-19
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 25-11-6, 2.17 GAA, .925 SV%
Edmonton: Koskinen (C)- 19-8-3, 3.05 GAA. .904 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: None
Edmonton: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Shoulder/IR), Kris Russell (Undisclosed, IR-LT), Mike Smith (Illness/Out), Tyson Barrie (UBI/Out), Oscar Klefbom (Shoulder/LT-IR), Josh Archibald (Chest/LT-IR), Evan Bouchard (Illness/Day to Day), Jesse Puljujarvi (LBI/IR)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-The Flames can get their first win against Edmonton this season tonight as they’ve dropped both contests this season to the Oilers.
-The Flames have been outscored 10-5 in both meetings which occurred in Edmonton.
-The Flames have gone 15-2-1 since their 5-3 loss to the Oilers back on January 22nd.
-The Oilers meanwhile have gone 11-6-2 since defeating the Flames for the second time this season.
-Old Flames friend Mike Smith won’t be dressing tonight as he is on the Injury List with an illness.
-Smith has struggled this season with a 5-8-1 record and GAA of 3.57 and a very pedestrian .891 SV%. He’s also lost his last 4 starts and 8 of his last 11.
-The Oilers once led the Division, but a 7 game losing streak to start the new year and consistent, inconsistent play has seen them drop to 4th place in the division and Edmonton is 9 points behind the Flames for the top spot.
-Calgary will have to be careful and not take a ton of penalties tonight. The Oilers PP is operating at 25.6%, good for 4th overall in the league. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined for 62 points on the PP (31 each).
-The Flames are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games at the Saddledome against the Oilers.
Game Social
@MatchsticksCGY, @CopperandBlue, @NHLFlames, @EdmontonOilers, #Flames, #LetsGoOilers, #CGYvsEDM
View From The Other Side
Edmonton Oilers SBN Coverage: Copper & Blue
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 4 - Colorado Avalanche 3 (OT)
Edmonton Oilers 2 - Montreal Canadiens 5
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Matthew Tkachuk (F): 8 points in last 4 games
Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl (C): 6 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Brett Ritchie (F): 0 points in 28 games
Edmonton Oilers
Cody Ceci (D): 1 goal in last 12 games
Last Time They Tangled
1/22: Calgary Flames 3 - Edmonton Oilers 5
