The Morning After Colorado: Erik Gudbranson, Offensive Machine

The Flames defenceman set a new career high for goals last night.

By markparkinson14 and TaranjotVining
Calgary Flames v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Calgary Flames 4 - Colorado Avalanche 3 (OT)

-Erik Gudbranson Sets A Career High: Did anyone think that when the Flames signed Erik Gudbranson we'd be talking about his offense? Gudbranson scored the Flames third of the night which was his 5th of the season, giving him a new career high for markers.

-Gaudreau Keeps Going: Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists last night, getting OT winner to sink the Avalanche. The second assist was point #564, which tied him with Gary Sutter for 6th place in career points with the Flames. The OT game winning goal gave him point #565 which puts him in sole possession of 5th place in points in franchise history.

-Dominant At Home: The Avalanche are absolutely dominant on home ice, but the Flames clearly didn't care. The 4-3 OT loss is just the 6th time the Avs have lost at home, three of them coming in OT.

