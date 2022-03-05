The Flames defeat the conference leading Avalanche in an intense game

Scoring Summary

First Period

COL [1] Gabriel Landeskog (30) (Valeri Nichushkin, Nazem Kadri) 0:42

CGY [1] Elias Lindholm (26) (Matthew Tkachuk, Johhny Gaudreau) 2:29

COL [2] Andre Burakovsky (18) (Alex Newhook, Valeri Nichushkin) 18:18

CGY [2] Elias Lindholm (27) (Matthew Tkachuk, Nikita Zadorov) 19:24

Second Period

CGY [3] Erik Gudbranson (5) (Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk) 1:27

COL [3] Nathan MacKinnon (17) (Nazem Kadri, Cale Makar) 9:40

Third Period

None

Overtime

CGY [4] Johnny Gaudreau (22) (Elias Lindholm) 0:37

Advanced Stats

50.91 CF% (Corsi For Percentage)

52.37 xGF% (Expected Goals For Percentage)

42.86 SCF% (Shots Created For Percentage)

Coming into this one game, fans from both sides had huge expectations for their respective teams, as the Flames and Avalanche met for the first time since December of 2019. This matchup certainly delivered on that hype. Both teams would go back and forth exchanging goals left and right. But the Flames would come up big and steal the two points thanks to a clutch goal from Johnny Gaudreau. What a game from start to finish.

First Period

A fast-paced and intense first period between the two premier teams in the west. As the Avalanche didn’t waste much time scoring first in this one. Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog knocked home a rebound just 42 seconds in to grab his 30th goal of the year.

Gabriel Landeskog strikes on the rebound just 42 seconds in! Avs lead early!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/HBMkNCNUsV — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) March 6, 2022

The Flames answered right back after an early penalty call against the Avs. Matthew Tkachuk would find Elias Lindholm right in front of the net. Lindholm would score a rocket from his trademark spot.

LINDYYY!! With an absolute rocket on the Powerplay ties this game at 1 #Flames pic.twitter.com/FNCIKq0sE2 — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 6, 2022

The Avs would get a powerplay of their own later on in the period and would deliver. As Andre Burakovsky would score a beautiful goal to give the lead right back to Colorado.

Andre Burakovsky snipes home the terrific Newhook dish for a power play goal! Avalanche re-take the lead!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/81B31HGqqW — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) March 6, 2022

Then, with 35.5 seconds remaining in the first period of play, Elias Lindholm would be the recipient of another Matthew Tkachuk pass and would bury his second of the game. Lindholm has been on an absolute tear as he leads the league in goals since February 1st.

ELIAS LINDHOLM YET AGAIN!!! Scores another rocket to tie this game at 2 #Flames pic.twitter.com/lz3Rw7JUMH — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 6, 2022

A great period from both teams, as both teams go back and forth and get 4 goals combined in the first 20 minutes of play. Something you’d expect from the top two teams in the western conference.

Second Period

The Flames wouldn’t miss a beat, as they would take that momentum after the 2nd goal into the first minute of the second period. Erik Gudbranson would get a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and would launch a rocket from the blueline to get his 5th goal of the season. Gudbranson has been having a solid season thus far. Something a lot of Flames fans didn’t see coming.

GUDDYYY!!! Scores a laser beam from the point to make it 3-2 #Flames pic.twitter.com/sCsnMxD5AI — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 6, 2022

About 8 minutes later, after a 3-on-1 chance from the Flames that wouldn’t result into anything... The Avalanche would come right back and score a beautiful goal off the stick of the speedy Nathan MacKinnon.

A tight-checking period compared to the first one as the two teams would just find the net once. Dan Vladar stood strong as he's stopped 11 of the 12 shots he faced.

Third Period

In the third, the two teams proved why they're the top teams in the western conference. They didn’t let up one bit. No room for any team until the final few minutes. A great game from both sides. Felt like a playoff game till the very end.

Overtime

Johnny Gaudreau. WHAT A GUY. Finds a way to beat the Avs defence in OT and scores a beautiful goal past Pavel Francouz. A great game with a great finish.

JOHNNY GAUDREAU. OH MY GOODNESS. WHAT A GOAL #Flames pic.twitter.com/ZKjqcwsccd — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 6, 2022

A game for the ages, as the Flames come up big in a heavyweight tilt. The Flames remained resilient throughout the game and showed why they're one of the best teams in the league this season. Dan Vladar came in and played a phenomenal game, as he stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced and posted a .917 save percentage. Have no words for the game apart from WOW.

Flame of the Game

Johnny Gaudreau. This man is phenomenal. Clutch OT goal and finished the night with three points (Goal and 2 assists).